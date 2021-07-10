Some anonymous thoughts for you to think about:

1. Since light travels faster than sound, some people appear bright until you hear them speak.

2. If I agreed with you, we would both be wrong.

3. Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.

4. Buses stop in bus stations. Trains stop in train stations. My desk is a work station.

5. When filling out an application, where it says, “In case of emergency, please notify…” I put “DOCTOR!”

6. I didn’t say it was your fault. I said I was blaming you.

7. A clear conscience is a sign of a fuzzy memory.

8. I used to be indecisive. Now I’m not sure.

9. Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be.

10. Where there’s a will, there are relatives.

11. A fine is a tax for doing wrong. A tax is a fine for doing well.

12. There are two kinds of people who don’t say much: Those who are quiet, and those who talk a lot.

13. A nice thing about egotists: They don’t talk about other people.

C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): Some views of famous scientists:

“God does not play dice with the universe.” — Albert Einstein

“Einstein, don’t tell God what to do.” — Neils Bohr

“Not only does God play dice, but … he sometimes throws them where they cannot be seen.” — Stephen Hawking

