This is a previous Curiosity Corner, but it seems to be back in vogue.
Want to get someone steamed in two words? Gas prices.
The high prices have been in the news and in our pocketbooks lately. So how do we save gas? Drive less, car pool and so on. Those things work, but how about some of the other things we hear about?
Here’s an old one: fill your tank in the morning when the temperature is cooler so you get more volume for your money. True, liquids expand with temperature. I just read a justification of this lower temperature fill-up as follows:
Gasoline expands about 1% in volume per a 15-degree (Fahrenheit) rise in temperature. Suppose you buy 20 gallons of gas when the temperature is 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Due to expansion, you would end up with 2% less fuel than you would have if the temperature were 50 degrees Fahrenheit. At 20 gallons, that would be .40 gallons less. At $4 per gallon, that would be a difference of $1.60.
Sounds good, but stop and think. Those bulk gas tanks are deep in the ground. Over a 24-hour period, the temperature change is probably no more than a few degrees. So pumping in the morning might only save you a few cents.
Lower speeds and cruise control saves? Yep, the faster you go (don’t exceed the speed limit), the more gas is used and the cruise control smooths out the ride from gas-using accelerations and surges.
Avoiding excessive idling! This is a good one. Idling burns gas and you get nowhere. I was in San Luis Obispo, California, visiting a co-author. We were in his car and he wanted to cash a check at the bank. He parked and went inside. I asked why he didn’t use the drive-thru. There wasn’t one — not at the bank, or at McDonald’s or anywhere else. Idling at a drive-thru not only uses gas, but also contributes to air pollution and California has enough (and gas was $4 in California at that time).
An idling problem I’ve experienced is at intersections with 2-line traffic in both directions. At a stoplight, there is a dedicated left-lane and two thru lanes with a straight-thru center lane and a right-run optional on the right. A good example for my Greenwood readers is the Bypass and Route 72 intersection near CVS. On a busy morning, I have sat in an eight- to nine-idling car lane waiting to make a right turn on red when there is very little oncoming traffic turning left. The lead car wants to (quite legally) go straight and is stopped by the red light in the right-turn lane, holding things up.
Wouldn’t it be better to have a dedicated right lane, so right turns could be made on red without holdups?
That’s a good question! Maybe I’ll submit it to the Curiosity Corner!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Don’t tell your problems to people: eighty percent don’t care, and twenty percent are glad you have them.” — Lou Holtz