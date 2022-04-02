QUESTION: Why do football players “huddle” before a play?
REPLY: Of course, the tight, inward-facing group makes it difficult for the opposing defense to hear what is being talked about or the call of the next play. However, this wasn’t always the case. Before the 1890s, the offensive players just stood around talking, but far enough away from the line so they couldn’t be heard.
The huddle concept was introduced by Paul Hubbard, a quarterback (1892-1895) at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.
This was a university for the deaf, so the football players spoke in signs and the huddles hid them. Now most teams use it — gets their heads together, I guess.
QUESTION: Why is Missouri called the “Show-Me” state?
REPLY: They are pretty skeptical out there in Missouri. I’m from Missouri, show me! This motto stems from a speech given in Philadelphia in 1899 by William Vandiver, a congressman from Missouri. His remarks included: “I come from a state that raises corn and cotton and cockleburs and Democrats, and frothy eloquence neither convinces nor satisfies me. I am from Missouri. You have got to show me.”
Bill made history with that one.
And continuing the “whys” (a quiz for you):
• Why is the third hand on the clock called the second hand?
• Why do “slow down” and “slow up” mean the same thing? Like “fat chance” and “slim chance.”
• Why do “tug” boats push barges?
• Why do we sing “take me out to the ballgame,” when we are already there?
• Why are they called “stands” when they are made for sitting?
• Why is it called “after dark” when it is really “after light?”
• Why does “expecting the unexpected” make the unexpected expected?
I’m sure you now want to know… Why? Oh why? Oh why oh… did he ever leave Ohio?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The first place to look for something is the last place you would expect to find it.” — Anonymous
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or email curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.