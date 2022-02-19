Question: Why do dogs eat grass? (Asked by a curious dog owner.)
Reply: This is an old canine caper. Most dog owners have probably seen their four-legged friend eating grass at one time or another. There are a couple of theories for this behavior, but nothing definite. No dog has told us why yet.
The most common explanation is that the dog isn’t feeling well and eats grass for relief. Like humans, dogs can have intestinal problems such as an upset stomach, nausea, bloating and so on. If a dog is experiencing one of these problems, you might see them eating grass. The grass causes stomach irritation, which leads to vomiting and hopefully feeling better.
On the other hand, it is speculated that dogs eat grass simply because they want to — maybe even a specific type of grass. The eating might be done more calmly in this case. It may be that a dog eats grass to get nutrients it does not have in its normal diet, such as fiber. A study done at a veterinary school found that switching dogs to a diet higher in fiber can curtail grass eating.
Finally, grass eating might be hereditary and normal. Wolves, coyotes and other wild animals are known to eat plants regularly. Maybe domesticated grass-eating dogs have a hidden ancestral trait.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The more I know about people, the better I like my dog.” — Mark Twain
