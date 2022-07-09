Question: I see advertisements about filling your car tires with nitrogen instead of air. What are the advantages of this? (Asked by a concerned, curious car owner.)
Reply: Yes, you see ads for this, and you may have even noticed green valve caps. This indicates that a tire contains nitrogen. The main reason for using nitrogen in tires rather than air is that nitrogen provides better pressure retention and less pressure fluctuations, leading to increased fuel economy and improved tire lifespan. Let’s take a look at why this is so.
First of all, recall that air is made up of 78% nitrogen (N2) and 21% oxygen (O2), with small amounts of water vapor and other gases. Oxygen molecules are smaller than those of nitrogen, making it easier for oxygen to migrate through the tire walls and causing pressure changes. Replacing the air (oxygen) with dry nitrogen in a tire reduces this. Water vapor, which can cause pressure changes with temperature, is also replaced and helps prevent the corrosion of steel and aluminum rims.
Nitrogen is predominately used in racecar and airplane tires, where temperature is a big consideration. In racecar tires, the nitrogen helps lessen the pressure changes as the tire temperature increases during the race. On touching down or landing, airplane tires receive a sharp increase in temperature. Nitrogen is noncombustible, whereas oxygen is. Before nitrogen, there were instances of tires exploding with the sharp temperature and heat increase.
So, what about car tire pressure? Consumer Reports has done a study. Thirty-one different automobile model tires were inflated to 30 psi (pounds per square inch) and the pressure was followed for a year. It was found that the air-filled tires lost an average of 3.5 psi, compared to the nitrogen-filled tires losing 2.2 psi. That is, the air-filled tires leaked 1.6 times faster than the nitrogen-filled tires. This varied with the brand of tire. (One brand lost 7 psi during the trial!) Tire age was another factor. Older tires tended to be leakier with time and wear.
So, should you have your tires filled with nitrogen? That’s up to you. Some dealers fill new tires with nitrogen free as a promotion. Otherwise, it could cost you $5 to $10 per tire, but could give you some fuel savings over the long run (assuming gas prices are reasonable). The other and cheaper option is to check your tire pressure regularly. It is estimated that 60% of car owners don’t do this. I admit that I am one of them. Instead, I depend on the electronic tire pressure indicator.
