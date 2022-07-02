QUESTION:Why does the operation of a diesel-powered vehicle make sense when the cost of diesel fuel exceeds that of gasoline? (Asked by a curious motorist via cyberspace.)
REPLY: First, some background. The diesel engine was invented by Rudolf Diesel in 1892. When diesel fuel is burned in the engine, there is a different combustion process than in the gasoline engine. In the latter, air and gasoline are mixed and ignited with an electric spark (from a spark plug).
In the diesel engine, fuel is brought into the top of the combustion cylinder and compressed to where it heats up to a fuel ignition temperature. The diesel fuel is then injected as a small mist. It is ignited by the compressed superheated air and a piston is pushed down by the explosion. This is a much more efficient process than in the gasoline engine, not wasting gas by mixing at the beginning.
Because of the chemical makeup, diesel fuel provides more energy than gasoline on the order of 20% more per gallon. However, diesel fuel generally costs more per gallon, so what is gained by additional energy may be given up in price. But on a mileage basis, diesel will take you farther than the same size tank of gasoline with similar loads. (Diesel engines are generally heavier than gasoline engines.)
An advantage of the high compression of a diesel is that it doesn’t need time to produce ample power. This allows the diesel to work better with heavy loads, and is used in trucks and industrial applications. Heavy trucks (semi-trailers) on the highways are almost exclusively diesel. But when it comes to acceleration, gasoline vehicles win hands down.
Emissions are also a disadvantage. They stink, and contain soot, but produce less carbon dioxide (CO2) than gasoline engines. Another problem is noise, although designs (particularly in cars) have reduced this and emission filters are required. The use of biodiesel fuel, made from plant oils and animal fats, also reduces pollution.
So basically, it’s a tossup between diesel and gasoline, which depends on the driver’s preferences. You have to choose in terms of power, performance, acceleration, mileage and cost. Good luck!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Some men are wise, and some are otherwise.” — Tobias Smollett
