uiz Time! Here’s a curious quiz to test your knowledge of U.S. presidents.
Groups of presidents are listed below. See if you can tell what they had in common about their terms. Got it?
A. John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, James K. Polk, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Donald J. Trump.
B. Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley and Richard Nixon.
C. Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Harry S. Truman, and Lyndon B. Johnson.
D. William H. Harrison, Zachary Taylor, James A. Garfield, Warren G. Harding and John F. Kennedy.
E. John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, Andrew Johnson, Chester A. Arthur and Gerald Ford.
Answers:
A. Served a single elected term.
B. Elected to second terms but did not complete them.
C. Succeeded to the presidency through death, and then went on to serve a single elected term of their own.
D. Died during their first terms and had no opportunity to seek a second term.
E. Did not win elected terms of their own.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Government does not solve problems; it subsidizes them.” — Ronald Reagan