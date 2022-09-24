Question: What are maraschino cherries? That is, how are they made and are they real cherries? (Asked by a curious cherry eater.)
Reply: Yes, we are talking about those bright red cherries commonly found in fruit cocktail, cakes and ice cream, and perched on top of the whipped cream on a milkshake or sundae.
They are real cherries, with a bit of treatment. The name “maraschino” comes from the marasca cherry of Croatian origin, from which maraschino liqueur is made. Whole cherries preserved in this liqueur were known as maraschino cherries. They became popular in Europe in the 19th century, but the supply of marasca cherries was small. So, other cherries became preserved in various ways and sold as “maraschino.”
During Prohibition in the 1920s, the alcoholic maraschino liqueur cherries became illegal and a manufacturing process was developed using light-colored sweet cherries, such as Royal Ann or Rainier varieties. Today, maraschino cherries are the cherries first preserved in a brine solution to bleach the fruit, and then soaked in a suspension of food coloring (usually red dye, but you can also get green maraschino cherries). These are saturated with sugar and packed in sugar syrup that is flavored with oil of bitter almonds or a similar flavor.
Question: Where did the term “Yankee” come from? (Asked by a curious Southerner.)
Reply: That’s a good question and I think I answered it some time ago. I’m a Yankee from Ohio (I came down and stayed a while.) Having been in South Carolina for over 45 years now, I’m somewhat southernized. I don’t drink sweetened iced tea, but boiled peanuts are good.
It is thought that “Yankee” is derived from the name “Jan Kass,” which was a derogatory nickname meaning “John Cheese.” Dutch settlers in colonial times applied it to English settlers. Then came the song “Yankee Doodle,” to mock the poorly equipped revolutionary forces.
Somewhere along the way, it was applied to Northerners remaining in the union during the Civil War. Finally, during WWI, Americans were collectively known as Yankees, or “Yanks,” as in the song “The Yanks are Coming.” That nickname has generally stuck with us, particularly in South America.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your troubles, you wouldn’t sit for a month.” — Theodore Roosevelt
