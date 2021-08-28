Question: The hot spell we’ve been having is called the Dog Days of Summer. Why Dog Days? (Asked by my wife, Sandy Wilson.)
Reply: We surely have had some hot, humid weather this summer. “Dog Days” traditionally refers to the sweltering period of hot and humid weather in July and August in the northern hemisphere. In ancient times, it was believed to be a time of drought, bad luck, and a time when extreme heat drove people (and dogs) mad.
But dogs don’t get the blame for the name. This period of excessive heat coincided with the rising of Sirius, the Dog Star, with the sun. Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris — the “Greater Dog.” Not including the sun, Sirius is the brightest star in the sky. Ancients believed that the combined heat of the super bright Sirius and the Sun rising together in the summer contributed to the hot summer period, or the Dog Days. The name “Sirius” comes from the ancient Greek meaning “scorching.”
Tied to the rising of Sirius, which varies, the length and dates of Dog Days have varied over time. Generally, it is agreed that the Days occur in the mid to late summer in July and August. The Old Farmer’s Almanac considers Dog Days to be a 40-day duration beginning July 3 and ending Aug. 11. However, we know this year that Dog Day weather has extended well beyond Aug. 11. Maybe we have to consider global warming.
That was a short one. A few columns ago, I listed some homographs, and people told me they really enjoyed them. Remember, homographs are words that are spelled the same but pronounced differently (making English a difficult language to learn). Here are a few more:
• I object to that object.
• I need to read what I read again.
• Excuse me, but there’s no excuse for this.
• He could lead if he got the lead out.
• The soldier decided to desert his desert in the dessert in the desert.
• Since there’s no time like the present, he thought it was time to present the present.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): I hope you’re content with the content of this Curiosity Corner.