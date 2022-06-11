QUESTION: What makes my grandpa’s hair turn gray? (Asked by Kinlea Church, Grantsville, W.Va.)
REPLY: Yes, as people age, their hair generally turns gray (assuming they don’t go bald.) This has to do with the production of a pigment called melanin, which is the same pigment that tans the skin in response to sunlight.
All hair follicles contain cells that produce melanin color pigments (your hair color). These cells go into the production of keratin, the chief protein in hair. When the keratin-producing cells die, they retain the coloring from the melanin. When you first start to go gray, the melanin cells are still present, but they become less active. Less pigment is deposited into the hair, so it appears lighter. As the graying progresses, the melanin cells die off and there aren’t any left to produce the color. As a result, you eventually go gray.
I’m anticipating your next question: when does one’s hair start to turn gray? That is, at what age? Some people turn gray prematurely, and some wait for old age. This is largely determined by your genetics. You’ll probably start getting some gray hairs about the same age your parents and grandparents did. However, the rate of graying is dependent on other factors, as well. This can be affected by poor nutrition, anemia and insufficient B vitamins. Smoking is also known to increase the rate of graying.
Graying is a normal and unavoidable part of the aging process, and is not associated with disease. Some people start to go gray in their 20s and are perfectly healthy. What can you do about going gray? Nothing really, except covering it up. Women can rely on their beauticians, and men have over-the-counter touch-ups. But many of us go natural. A touch of gray or a completely gray head of hair has an aurora about it. I just wish I had more gray hair on my bald spot!
I’m anticipating another question: why do men go bald, but still have facial hair (beards)? Tune in next week for the answer.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The U.S. Constitution doesn’t guarantee happiness, only the pursuit of it. You have to catch up to it yourself.” — Benjamin Franklin
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.