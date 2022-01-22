Another quiz for you!

Here are a few short-answer questions I’ve put in the form of a quiz — a little something for everyone! You can grade yourself with the answer key below.

1. How many different languages are spoken by a million or more people?

2. What is the tallest grass?

3. What is the oldest living creature on Earth?

4. What are three most frequently used letters of the alphabet and the three least frequently used?

5. What distinguishes an atom of one element from that of another element?

6. Which is longer, a kilometer or a mile?

7. What is a minuend and a subtrahend?

8. This is a big one! Distinguish among the following types of triangles: (a) equilateral, (b) isosceles, © scalene, (d) right, (e) oblique, (f) acute and (g) obtuse.

C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): Does steel wool come from a metal sheep? — Anonymous

Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail jerry@curiosity-corner.net.

Tags