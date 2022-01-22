Curiosity Corner: Anglin' for some good answers Jan 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email JERRY WILSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Another quiz for you!Here are a few short-answer questions I’ve put in the form of a quiz — a little something for everyone! You can grade yourself with the answer key below.1. How many different languages are spoken by a million or more people?2. What is the tallest grass?3. What is the oldest living creature on Earth?4. What are three most frequently used letters of the alphabet and the three least frequently used?5. What distinguishes an atom of one element from that of another element?6. Which is longer, a kilometer or a mile?7. What is a minuend and a subtrahend?8. This is a big one! Distinguish among the following types of triangles: (a) equilateral, (b) isosceles, © scalene, (d) right, (e) oblique, (f) acute and (g) obtuse.C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): Does steel wool come from a metal sheep? — Anonymous Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail jerry@curiosity-corner.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steel Wool Letter Of The Alphabet Quiz Linguistics Sheep Element Corner Metal Lakelands Connector From sports to music, Ethan Richardson marches to his own tune Jan 18, 2022 Lander begins a new semester Jan 18, 2022 Piedmont Tech graduates share struggles and triumphs Jan 14, 2022 New Faith Tabernacle gives back for the holidays Jan 12, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News +9 The Latest: Aussie De Minaur reaches 4th round in Australia +11 Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent +8 First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease Denzel Washington wants to 'steal' filmmaking secrets from Joel Coen Marc Almond is filled with 'anxiety and angst' whenever he starts a Soft Cell project Most Popular Articles ArticlesOutages, downed trees reported across Lakelands amid winter stormCross Hill man faces drug charges, deputies seize pillsNinety Six man faces drug chargesReport: Woman says man hit her, pulled out gunGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeNo one hurt in Greenwood County fireGreenwood man faces domestic violence chargeRed Cross assisting family after fire on Ashcroft Drive in GreenwoodMan faces charges after Cultured Cowboy burglaryGreenwood County Council approves policy changes 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!