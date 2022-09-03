Question: Dr. Wilson, I recently bought a bag of potato chips that was only two-thirds full of chips and one-third air, which came whooshing out when I opened the bag. Was I short-changed? (Asked by a curious, inflation-concerned consumer in cyberspace.)
Reply: No, you weren’t short-changed, or short-chipped. Packaged snacks are sold by weight, which is usually on the package in ounces. So, you probably got what you paid for. The empty space of the unopened package is filled with a gas that comes “whooshing” out after opening. This gas is most commonly nitrogen.
Nitrogen is a popular gas for food packaging because it displaces oxygen (by displacing the air in the package). Oxygen would cause the food to go stale, or spoil, and the oils would become rancid. To prevent this, nitrogen replaces the oxygen. Depending on the snack food, as much as 50% of the packaging may be occupied by nitrogen.
In addition to keeping foods from going stale or spoiling, the nitrogen gas also helps cushion the products during shipping and when placed on the store shelves. Otherwise, you might end up with broken or crushed chips.
Finally, you might be wondering if breathing in this nitrogen is bad for your health. Not likely. Seventy-eight percent of the air you normally breathe is nitrogen.
That was a short one. You probably know my field is physics, and there are a lot of laws in physics. Newton’s laws, laws of thermodynamics, and so on. Here are some of the lesser-known laws with which you are likely not familiar.
Law of Mechanical Repair: After your hands become coated with grease, your nose will begin to itch and you’ll have to go to the bathroom.
Law of Gravity: Any tool, nut, bolt or screw, when dropped, will roll to the least accessible place in the universe.
Variation Law: If you change traffic lanes, the one you were in will always move faster than the one you are in now. (This works in grocery checkout lines, too.)
Law Biomechanics: The severity of the itch is inversely proportional to the reach.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “If you live to be one hundred, you’ve got it made. Very few people die past that age.” — George Burns
