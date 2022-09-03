Question: Dr. Wilson, I recently bought a bag of potato chips that was only two-thirds full of chips and one-third air, which came whooshing out when I opened the bag. Was I short-changed? (Asked by a curious, inflation-concerned consumer in cyberspace.)

Reply: No, you weren’t short-changed, or short-chipped. Packaged snacks are sold by weight, which is usually on the package in ounces. So, you probably got what you paid for. The empty space of the unopened package is filled with a gas that comes “whooshing” out after opening. This gas is most commonly nitrogen.

