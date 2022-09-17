Question: Why do sliced apples turn brown? (Asked by a curious cook.)
Reply: They sure do. I sliced a Red Delicious apple for lunch the other day, and before I was done eating, the slices had started to turn brown. When you slice an apple, the cut cells are exposed to oxygen in the air. Enzymes in the apple’s cells react with oxygen and iron-containing compounds also found in the apple.
The oxidation reaction forms sort of a “rust” on the surface of the fruit. You see the browning on the cut surface because of the reactions. This happens not only to apples, but also to pears, peaches, bananas and potatoes, which all have the enzyme that can lead to oxygen reaction browning.
The enzyme levels vary among varieties of fruits. For example, Granny Smith apples brown less quickly than Red Delicious apples. These levels also depend on weather, growing conditions and the maturity of the fruit.
How does one prevent browning? One suggested way is to dip the cut apple slices in water containing lemon juice. About one-fourth cup of lemon juice to a quart of water. Another way is dipping the freshly cut slices in a light sugar syrup which coats the surface and prevents oxygen from coming into contact with the cut cells.
That was a short one, so about some trivia?
• The elements mercury and bromine are the only ones that are liquid at room temperature (68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit).
• The little channel in the ear is called the Eustachian tube after the 16th century Italian physician Bartolomeo Eustachio, who first identified it.
• Not all oils float on water. Oil of cloves and oil of wintergreen are denser than water.
• The International Date Line (180th meridian) is where the date changes when crossed. It is the date of the next day when crossing east to west. There is only one road crossing the International Date Line, and this is in the Fiji Islands, making it easier to leave one day and arrive the next.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “People who think they know everything are a great annoyance to those of us who do.” —Isaac Asimov
