Question: Why do sliced apples turn brown? (Asked by a curious cook.)

Reply: They sure do. I sliced a Red Delicious apple for lunch the other day, and before I was done eating, the slices had started to turn brown. When you slice an apple, the cut cells are exposed to oxygen in the air. Enzymes in the apple’s cells react with oxygen and iron-containing compounds also found in the apple.

