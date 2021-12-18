Question: Why does human hair seem to stop growing after a certain length except for the head and men’s faces? (Asked by a hairy column reader.)
Reply: Well, this particularly hairy question sent me to the human anatomy books where I learned a great deal about hair. It’s everywhere, it’s everywhere! That is, except the sides and soles of the feet, palms of the hands, sides of the fingers and toes, the lips and some genital regions.
The average human body has about 5 million hairs, with 98% of them on parts of the body other than the head. (This percentage has been increasing for me, if you get my drift.) Of some of the 100,000 hairs on the scalp, about 50-100 are lost each day. These are normally replaced by new hair. All hair goes through a growth cycle that may last 2-6 years.
Hair is generally classified as being of two types. Fine “vellus” hairs cover most of the body, while coarser “terminal” hairs are on the scalp, upper lip, eyebrows, etc. The terminal hairs grow much faster than the vellus hairs (for which barbers are thankful). So, our shorter vellus hair is growing — we just don’t have to include it in our usual haircut.
Why different regions of the skin have different types of hair has to do with interactions between the epidermis and the dermis (the outer and next outer layer of the skin, respectively). Hair follicles develop where the dermis induces them to do so. For example, dermis from the hairy region of a mouse when coupled with epidermis from the pads of the feet (where hair does not normally grow) produces hair follicles there.
So, such epidermal and dermal influences regulate the hair distribution over our bodies. The epidermis is responsible for the different types of hair and controls whether a region has fine vellus hair or coarse terminal hair. The reason for this is probably locked up in the genes somewhere.
Okay, I know some readers are wondering about alopecia — male pattern alopecia (or baldness), that is. Temporary increases in hair loss can be caused by a variety of factors, including drugs (such as chemotherapy), radiation, stress, high fever, etc. However, the male pattern baldness seems to be affected by changes in the levels of testosterone in the blood and the inheritance of a “baldness” gene.
But men, if you’re having this problem like me, be of good cheer! We are not going bald. What is happening is that we are going through a transition. The coarse terminal hair is coming back as fine vellus hair. We aren’t bald — you just have to look closer to see the hair.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “There’s one thing about baldness: it’s neat!” — Don Herold