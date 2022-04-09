The English language is something else, as I have written several times before. It is billed as a difficult language to learn, and there are a few things that came across my computer screen that may give you clues as to why this is so.
Beware of HEARD, a very strange word,
That looks like BEARD and sounds like BIRD.
And DEAD: It’s said like BED, not BEAD.
For goodness sake, don’t call it DEED!
Watch out for MEAT and GREAT and THREAT
(They rhyme with SUITE and STRAIGHT and DEBT).
Now for a few homonyms — these are words that are spelled the same way and may sound similar, but have different meanings.
• A farm can produce produce.
• The soldier decided to desert in the desert.
• The dump (landfill) was so full it had to refuse refuse.
• The dove dove into the bushes.
• I did not object to the object.
• The insurance for the invalid was invalid.
• The bandage was wound around the wound.
• After a number of injections, my jaw got number and number.
• I shed a tear when I saw the tear in my clothes.
• I had to subject the subject to a series of tests.
• I spent the last evening evening out a pile of dirt.
• He could lead if he got the lead out.
• The Polish polish furniture.
• The present is a good time to present the present.
• Colin (as in Colin Powell), I think we are going to have to examine your colon.
• The oarsmen sitting in a row had a row about how to row.
How about that? Aren’t you glad you learned English first?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “When it is raining heavily, we say it is peppering it down. Would it ever be salting it down?” — JDW
