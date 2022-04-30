Tap water is generally used to make ice cubes, and the dissolved air in the water gives rise to imperfections and non-clear crystals on freezing. You can improve the clarity by boiling the water and letting it cool before gently pouring it into the tray.
What causes the thin fog at the mouth of a chilled soda or champagne bottle when it is opened?
When the bottle is opened, the pressurized gas escapes rapidly and does work in expanding against the atmospheric pressure. The energy to do this work comes from the internal energy of the gas, which reduces its temperature and causes some of the water vapor in the gas to condense as “fog.” A similar cooling effect occurs when you let pressurized air rapidly out of an automobile tire. The escaping air cools for the same reason and this in turn cools the metal tire valve.
Why shouldn’t you hit a pitched baseball on the trademark side of the bat?
Because of the probability of breaking the bat. The trademark is branded into the bat in the plane of the fat growth rings. The bat is stronger and less likely to break if the bat is hit on the sides of the rings. Holding the bat so the trademark is upward or away from the pitcher accomplishes this. It is said that Yogi Berra, who broke a few bats, wouldn’t do this and turned the trademark toward the pitcher. According to Yogi, he came up to bat the ball, not read the trademark. Of course, if you’re having trouble, you could always use an aluminum bat.
What is the difference between a fruit and a vegetable?
Botanically, a fruit is the matured female reproductive part of a plant that contains seeds. Vegetables do not contain seeds. By this definition, cucumbers, tomatoes and peas in pods are fruits. Botanists have strange fruit salads.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “You got to be careful if you don’t know where you are going, because you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649.