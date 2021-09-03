Once a staple in the diet of most of Europe, the turnip has steadily declined in popularity and use. It was an important agricultural crop in the time of the Romans, eaten with many meals quite the way of the potato today. Folks here in the south, perhaps, still understand its merits well, with turnips and their greens served in traditional family suppers.
The turnip (Brassica rapa var. rapifera) is a biennial in the cabbage family. It was cultivated to select for fleshy roots and edible greens. Turnips range slightly in shape, size, and skin color, but the flesh is usually white. There are salad types perfect for fresh eating and storage types that can hold well and are best for cooking. Turnips have even been selected and used for livestock forage for hundreds of years.
Early September is a great time to sow turnips. Like most members of the cabbage family, it thrives in the cooler weather of the fall or early spring. Before seeding, amend the soil according to the results of a soil test. (In the absence of a soil test, apply 3 pounds of 5-10-10 fertilizer per 100 square feet.) Sow the seed directly into the garden, covering them with ¼ to ½ inches of soil in rows that are 12 to 18 inches apart. Thin the seedlings to 2 to 4 inches apart in the row, depending on the mature root size of the cultivar selected. Use the thinned seedlings in a salad or stir fry. Turnips mature in 50-90 days, depending on the cultivar and root size. They will tolerate a moderate frost but harvest roots before a hard frost. Too much nitrogen fertilizer will cause excess greens and poor root development. For more information on growing Turnips, see HGIC online factsheet 1324, Turnips & Rutabagas.
Turnip roots are high in fiber, low in calories, and are a good source of vitamin C. Most of the nutritional punch comes from the greens in the form of vitamins A, C, K, calcium, folic acid, and manganese. Turnips do have a zesty flavor, but peeling them thoroughly can help remove some bitterness. Also, turnips can develop a strong flavor and pithiness when grown in higher temperatures. Slice or chop turnip roots and blanch them to store them in the freezer.
