Every day can be Earth Day when you focus on the impact of routine activities.
My generation grew up with the reduce, reuse, recycle mantra, and I remember the impact that such lessons had on me at a young age. As gardeners, landowners and citizens, there are always ways that we can lessen our footprint on this beautiful planet of ours. If you don’t know where to start, Extension resources are here to help you make better choices.
Begin by building an understanding of the plants, insects, and animals around you. We often talk about good versus bad bugs, weeds versus landscape plants, and pests versus wildlife. All of these organisms are just doing what comes naturally to survive. A little understanding on our part can go a long way towards adjusting our activities. Now, I’m not saying to sing Kumbaya with those aphids or that lawn burweed. Instead, the more you know about an organism’s biology, the more equipped you become. Armed with better insight, you will respond to a pest in a manner that is more focused, appropriate, and effective. Clemson’s HGIC factsheets will walk you through the management of many different weeds and pests using the process of integrated pest management. So, take the time to read through.
Don’t waste resources and money when you irrigate or fertilize. Excessive irrigation can cause diseases to move in and wreak havoc. Extra water will run off into the storm drain and carry pollutants, like excess fertilizer. Avoid over-fertilizing by following the results of a soil test.
Consider adding more native plants to your landscape. Native plants are already well-adapted to our soils and climate, and they require little additional fertility, irrigation, or maintenance. By extrapolation, the simple act of planting a native plant can reduce stormwater pollution, helping to protect our natural bodies of water. Plus, native plants better support our area’s native insects and wildlife. For information, visit the HGIC online factsheet 1852, An Introduction to Native Plants for SC Landscapes.
The Piedmont Technical College Horticulture Program plant sale is today and tomorrow at the greenhouse on South Emerald Road. The Greenwood County Farmers Market Plant Festival is also today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Join us for a tour of the rain garden here at the Extension office on April 27 at 3 p.m. Our May 4 Lunch and Learn topic will be Gardening for Monarchs. Join us at noon at the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands and bring your own lunch. Visit the online calendar here to register for upcoming extension events and classes: calendar.clemson.edu/.