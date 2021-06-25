When I first moved to South Carolina, I heard it often, ‘You’re not from around here, are you?”
After several years, I picked up the southern accent, acquired a taste for sweet tea, and started to settle in. Unfortunately, home gardeners in South Carolina may be encountering new insect pests in their gardens that most definitely aren’t from around here. Awareness is the first step towards keeping new pests from settling in. In most cases, someone from the public is the first to sound the alarm.
The first new-to-us insect pest I’d like you to be aware of is the Asian longhorned beetle. Hopefully, this is not the first you’ve heard of it. Clemson has been working diligently to control its population since it was discovered in Charleston County in May of 2020. It is a voracious wood-boring insect that causes severe damage and loss of several hardwood tree species, especially maples. The adults are black with white spots and long antennae and are about 4cm long. The larvae can be easily transported in firewood, pallets, and other wood products. You can help with eradicating this pest, and many other pests in fact, by not moving firewood.
The spotted lanternfly is another insect of concern. It is a leafhopper that sucks the sap from vines, trees, and other plants, and its swarms can cause tremendous agricultural loss. The adults are about an inch long with gray wings with black spots. When the wings are spread, the bright red/black/white hindwings and yellow/black body are visible. Several areas of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia are already infested with this pest. The swarms of these insects can entirely cover trees and coat anything underneath in sticky honeydew, which later turns black as mold grows on it. The egg masses look like a smear of dried mud and are laid just about anywhere (cars, play equipment, rocks, bark, etc.). Clemson recommends removing the spotted lanternfly’s preferred host plant, the tree of heaven, inspecting anything moved from infested areas for egg masses, and not moving firewood.
Finally, one more invader to watch for is the box tree moth. This pest is a little easier to watch for as it predominantly feeds on boxwoods. The caterpillars have a black head and a green body with black stripes. Look for webbing, green pelleted-shaped droppings, and chewed leaves. They tend to feed within the shrub, so move branches to look below the canopy.
Learn more about invasive species of concern in South Carolina at clemson.edu/public/regulatory/plant-industry/invasive/index.html. Your awareness and assistance in monitoring for these pests can go a long way towards preventing uncontrollable infestations. If you think you’ve seen an invasive species, report it to invasives@clemson.edu.
Are you curious about the Master Gardener Program? There will be an interest meeting for the next Greenwood County Master Gardener Course at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held via Zoom, and registration info is available on our Facebook page. Find other upcoming presentations and events on the Clemson Events Calendar, https://calendar.clemson.edu/.
