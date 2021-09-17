One of my husband’s favorite garden-fresh veggies to harvest is broccoli. We have a small, raised bed garden that I neglect more than tend, but it usually features some newly planted broccoli transplants at this time of year.
Broccoli is an easy vegetable for home gardeners to grow. It is readily available from transplants in the fall. Like others in the cabbage family, broccoli enjoys the cooler weather and even tolerates some frost. Though it can also be grown in spring, spring-grown broccoli often struggles with temperature fluctuations and those unseasonably warm days that like to pop up.
Calabrese broccoli (Brassica oleracea, Italica Group) is the most commonly grown type, with a thick stem and large central head. Other types of broccoli and broccoli-adjacent vegetables include sprouting broccoli, leaf broccoli, broccoli raab (actually a different species), and broccolini (a cross between broccoli and kale.)
Choose a location with well-drained soil and at least 6 hours of sun daily. For rotation purposes, don’t plant broccoli in the same area following others in its family such as cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, mustard, etc. Space the transplants 18-24 inches apart and fertilize at planting and again three to four weeks later. Keep in mind that broccoli is shallow-rooted, so mulch at planting or be extra careful when cultivating to keep down weeds.
Broccoli will be ready to harvest in 50–90 days from transplanting. Look for the heads to be between 3 and 5 inches across. Harvest when the florets (or beads) are still small and tight together, instead of looking for a certain overall size of the head. Use a sharp knife to make a clean cut across the stem just above a leaf, leaving a few inches of stem below the head. Once you have harvested that central head, periodically check for side sprouts to appear. Store fresh broccoli in the refrigerator in the humidity drawer or a bag for up to two weeks. Wash the broccoli before use. For information, visit the HGIC online factsheets 4249, Using & Storing Broccoli, and 1303, Broccoli.
The biggest issue I typically have with broccoli is that several different types of caterpillars love it as much as I do. Cabbage looper, diamondback moth caterpillar, and other larvae are often detected after they have begun to chew holes in the leaves. Keep an eye out for these voracious munching pests by checking beneath the leaves for the young larvae. If you are not one to handpick pests off plants, you can control these caterpillars with a biological control product containing Bt (the bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis.) For more information on pests of broccoli see the HGIC online factsheet 2203, Cabbage, Broccoli, & Other Cole Crop Pests.
Last winter, I think I made broccoli cheese soup about every other week. Lately, my favorite way to serve broccoli is a creamy, sweet, and zesty salad. Broccoli, red onion and dried cranberries are topped with a dressing made from mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar. Top it with bacon or sunflower seeds to add a salty crunch.
