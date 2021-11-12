November is the month for cranberries to shine (even though National Cranberry Month falls in October)! The English settlers called them “craneberries” for the flower’s resemblance to the head of a crane. The sweet-tart tang of jellied cranberry is indeed a perfect pairing for the traditional turkey dinner. For many of us, cranberry sauce is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word cranberry. In reality, cranberry juice is the number one route of cranberry consumption.
A U.S. native plant, the cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon) is in the same genus as the blueberry. And even though we think of Massachusetts as the home of the cranberry, it is naturally occurring as far south as North Carolina. The Forest Service and the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) have partnered to study wild populations of cranberries and conserve the wild populations and their genetic variability from the commercial crops. When problems arise with commercial crops, breeders can use the genetics in the wild crops to look for a solution such as disease resistance.
Cranberries are evergreen, low, spreading shrubs. They are found in bogs and pine barrens and prefer acidic soil and abundant water. While I would love to grow cranberries, we don’t get enough chilling hours here for successful fruit production. Chilling hours are the number of hours of winter temperatures below 45 degrees. The northwestern corner of S.C. maxes out at 1,200 chilling hours, and cranberries show production issues when they receive less than 1,500 hours.
In spring, the plants produce pinkish-white flowers with four backward-pointing petals. Like their relative the blueberry, cranberries rely on bees for pollination. Growers often employ beekeepers who transport their hives to the farms for pollination services. One or two beehives per acre are usually necessary.
It takes about 80 days from flowering for the fruit to be ready for harvest. Harvesting starts mid-September and goes into November. About 5% of the commercial crops are harvested dry for the fresh market. Fresh cranberries should be firm. Any fresh fruit that has gotten soft is past its proper use. The majority of the harvest proceeds with flooding (wet harvest). Four air pockets within the fruit cause the berries to float. The floating berries are easily scooped up with booms. Wet harvested fruits are used in processing juices, sauces, dried cranberries, and cranberry-based products.
Cranberries are a good source of vitamins C, E, and K, as well as manganese and antioxidants. Native Americans used and consumed cranberries in many ways, including preparation of crushed cranberries, dried deer meat and melted fat called pemmican. The tartness of cranberries pairs amazingly well with cruciferous vegetables. Add them to coleslaw, broccoli salad, roasted cauliflower and more. There is a tasty kale and cranberry stir fry recipe on the HGIC website, hgic.clemson.edu/national-apple-and-cranberry-month/.
Don’t forget to place your order for the Abbeville Extension office tree sale by the 5 p.m. deadline on Monday. Call 864-446-2276 or email vsteele@clemson.edu for help placing an order. The 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer Training Class is now accepting applicants. Contact our office for details. A virtual workshop on Mosquitoes and Wildlife Tracks and Scats will be at noon Thursday. The cost is $10, and participants will learn about the biology and management of mosquitoes and how to identify wildlife signs in South Carolina. Visit the online calendar here to register for extension events and classes:calendar.clemson.edu/.
Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office at 105 N. University St. is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call the office at 864-223-3264 for assistance via phone. For your convenience, soil samples may be left in the dropbox outside of normal business hours at the office entrance. Visit our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension, where we will post timely information.