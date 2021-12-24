Age-old holiday traditions might have holly and ivy ushering in the festivities. Still, if you pay attention to the lyrics of the carol, the holly is the star. The lilting melody carries along the verses as they describe the various aspects of holly and symbolic references to the birth of Jesus. It covers the blossom, berry, thorns and bark. Finally, the song concludes that “Of all the trees that are in the wood, the holly bears the crown.”
While ivy can become an invasive problem, holly is a wonderful choice for southern gardens. The holly genus, Ilex, has hundreds of species. The English holly (Ilex aquifolium) is the traditional holly form we think of at Christmas. Its evergreen boughs and bright berries make for cheerful décor in dreary winter. Japanese and Chinese hollies are very popular for home landscape use. We also have some wonderful native hollies in South Carolina. Our American holly (Ilex opaca) has a leaf form that is suitable as a traditional Christmas holly. The Yaupon holly (I. vomitoria) is a widely adaptable native holly with small leaves that tolerates drought and poor soils.
Hollies are very tolerant of heavy pruning. They can be pruned into tree forms or topiaries, and they can also tolerate renewal pruning. The best course of action, though, is to choose a cultivar that is the right size and habit for the space it will occupy. There are many cultivars of the various species of holly. Dwarf cultivars can occupy smaller spaces, columnar cultivars provide narrow, upright growth and large, bushy cultivars can be used for privacy screening. For information, visit the HGIC online factsheet 1066, Holly.
Many people grow holly for their attractive berries. Most hollies are dioecious, having male and female plants. Unless you choose a self-fruitful cultivar, you will need both a male and female plant to have berries. And technically speaking, holly berries aren’t even berries at all; they are drupes. A drupe is a fleshy fruit that surrounds a single seed, like a cherry. At any rate, the fruits stay well fixed to the cut branches, which makes for long-lasting décor.
Holly’s virtues go far beyond simple decorative boughs. Birds enjoy the holly fruits and find shelter in their evergreen branches. Bees and other pollinators visit the flowers, and the woodland elfin butterfly uses the leaves as a larval food source. Indigenous peoples traded the dried berries as buttons and used the leaves of some species medicinally and for teas. The white wood of American holly is easily dyed and therefore is very versatile in use for inlays in instruments, furniture and other applications.
