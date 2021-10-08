Much like the human heart is so crucial in providing support to the activities of the human body, the soil is at the center of plant health. Nutrition, moisture and even pest and disease pressures all stem from the soil. Gardeners can do a few things to improve their soil nutrition once they have a snapshot of soil conditions. Fall is a fantastic time to get some information from a soil test.
Ideally, each area of your landscape should be sampled annually. Submit samples according to the use or care of the area, such as flower beds, turf, vegetable garden, etc. (Realistically, if time is an issue, sample at least every two to three years.) Think of it like the garden’s yearly physical. Soil testing should not be reserved for once problems appear. Results from a soil test can alert you to levels that need adjustment before issues with plant health become apparent.
For instance, phosphorus can build up in soils with fertilizer applications over time. On the fertilizer bag, phosphorus (P) is the second listed number (N-P-K). And although it is an essential nutrient for plant development, centipede grass, for example, does not tolerate high phosphorus levels. Applying fertilizers without knowing the current level of nutrients in the soil can result in too much of what would generally be a good thing.
Soil pH is crucial because it can affect the availability of many nutrients and the population of various microorganisms. It is also helpful to understand that different crops have different pH preferences. Most garden plants and turf prefer a pH in the range of 5.8–6.5. Centipede grass prefers a pH of 5.5-6.0. Azaleas and blueberries prefer 5.0-5.5. When you submit a soil sample, the test results will provide specific guidelines for up to four crops. In some cases, the results will indicate that an application of lime will help raise the pH, and the correct rate of application will be provided according to the crop.
If this all sounds a little confusing and technical, do not be intimidated! The soil test results will map out what, when, and how much to apply. Each test only costs $6 per sample, which is a good investment considering you may be spending money on the wrong products to begin with. Easy-to-follow instructions are available in the HGIC online factsheet, 1652, Soil Testing. When it comes to the garden, it is always better to be proactive instead of reactive. Unbalanced soil leads to unhealthy plants, which increases susceptibility to diseases and pests.
A virtual presentation on how to pick out a healthy plant will be at noon on Nov. 4.
