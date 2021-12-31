If you are a gardener that starts from seed, I hope you have enjoyed pouring over a catalog or two recently. The new offerings seem to come out earlier and earlier each year. The new varieties that come along each year are always so tempting. I know many of you feel like a kid in a candy shop, not knowing where to look first.
It can be hard to narrow down your selections to fit your budget and gardening needs. Start with the must-haves, such as vegetables that you want to grow to feed your family. Choose mostly cultivars that are familiar to you or proven to work in our area. Test out just a few new vegetable varieties as your budget and space allows. Don’t overhaul all of your usual selections in one year, or you may be disappointed. It’s fun to grow new things, but newer isn’t always better. New cultivars may not have been tested for their adaptability to our area.
One of the main reasons I’d suggest that anyone start their own vegetable transplants from seed is to be certain they have cultivars that are well-suited for our growing conditions. Many of the transplants offered in big box stores are mass-produced for sale in a wide range of growing conditions. While some cultivars are widely adapted, there may be stronger selections for our heat and disease pressures. The HGIC online factsheets for each crop list recommended cultivars for South Carolina. Home gardeners can also access the “Southeastern U.S. Vegetable Crop Handbook,” which is geared towards commercial growers but is available for download through SCgrower.com. It also lists recommended varieties for each crop.
Another great reason to start your own transplants is to be certain you will have the crops you want. Availability across all commodities has been unpredictable at best. If you have seed (and supplies) in hand early, you won’t be limited to whatever is on the bench this spring. Don’t forget to go ahead and get your seed for direct-sown crops as well so that you can have your first choice in cucumber, bean, and corn varieties. See the HGIC online factsheet 1256, Planning A Garden, for information.
Remember that popular crops such as tomatoes and peppers will need to be sown six to eight weeks before being transplanted into the garden. That lands around the end of February or early March for our area. A common mistake home gardeners make is sowing their cucumber and squash transplants at the same time as their tomatoes. Cucumbers, squash and melon transplants only take three to five weeks to be ready for the garden. Sowing too early will result in having to pot up and hold larger and larger transplants while waiting for the frost-free date to arrive.
