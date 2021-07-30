Radish (Raphanus sativus) is one of the quickest and easiest crops to grow in the home garden.
The spicy little roots are under-utilized and underappreciated, in my humble opinion. From seed, baby radishes can be harvested in as little as three weeks! While most are familiar with raw radish in salads, they are also fantastic roasted in the oven or sautéed in a pan with some butter.
Since radish is a root crop, it must be grown from seed. You won’t find radish (or beets or carrots, for that matter) sold in packs or pots. Growing root crops in packs causes cramped, misshapen roots. Sow radish seed directly into loose soil. Heavy clay soil can also cause deformed roots, so a raised bed or container filled with potting mix is an excellent alternative.
Repeat your sowings of radish every week to have mature roots to harvest throughout the early fall. Radish seeds are quick to germinate, and the seedlings should be spaced to allow the roots to grow without touching. Thin seedlings that are crowded by snipping them out and then add those tasty sprouts to a salad or sandwich. Though radishes enjoy cooler weather, they are not frost-tolerant. The last sowing should be completed by early October unless you will be using frost protection. Find information on growing radishes and other root crops in the HGIC online factsheet 1305, Carrot, Beet, Radish, & Parsnip.
Radishes are great to grow with children because they are so quick and yanking them up from the ground can be great fun. There are various colors and shapes available in radish cultivars, such as the typical red round, pink, white icicle shaped, green and even black. Be aware that some cultivars have more heat to their flavor, and warmer weather while growing the crop can make even milder radishes spicier.
Some long-rooted radishes have become popular as a cover crop. These daikon-type oilseed radish crops can improve compacted soil, suppress weeds, and control erosion. In a matter of months, the roots of these radishes can grow a few feet deep, drilling into hard soils. For this reason, they are sometimes referred to as tillage radishes. A crop sown with sufficient density can have a full canopy that shades out weeds and slows rain and wind erosion in just under a month.
A free virtual class titled Winter Lawn Preparation is coming from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. This presentation will cover all of the necessary activities to prepare a Southern lawn for dormancy. To register and find more presentations and events, visit the Clemson Events Calendar,calendar.clemson.edu/.
