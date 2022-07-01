Have you seen the webbing on trees along the roadside or your property?
A large, noticeable web structure encompassing the tips of branches announces the presence of fall webworm (Hyphantria cunea). They typically are noticeable in July and August despite the term “fall” in their common name.
They are often confused with Eastern tent caterpillars, another web-builder. I’ll share my cheat to distinguish the two. I think of tent caterpillars needing a sheltered place, like the crotch of a tree branch, to set up camp. On the other hand, fall webworms are decorating for fall with spooky webs strewn about the branch tips. For either species, the webbing provides a layer of protection for the hungry caterpillars.
The fall webworm is native to North America. Although it prefers persimmon, pecan, and sourwood trees, it can feed on many species of deciduous trees. The damage they cause to mature trees is primarily cosmetic. As they consume a relatively small number of leaves later into the season, they don’t typically cause permanent damage. For more information about fall webworms, see the HGIC blog post Fall Webworm Management at hgic.clemson.edu/fall-webworm-management/.
The only time to have some concern would be when a young tree is entirely covered in webs to the point of complete defoliation. In that case, simply disturbing the webbing and exposing the caterpillars to predators is the easiest control method. Beneficial wasps, songbirds and other predators will appreciate access to a mass of delectable caterpillars. If you can get close enough to view them, the caterpillars will twitch in unison when disturbed. The group movement is thought to be a sort of ‘jump scare’ for predators.
The lunch and learn series will continue from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 with a simulcast of Landscape Basics part 1. Join us at the extension office and bring your own lunch. A free webinar titled Make Your Apps Count will be held on July 20th from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. Visit the online calendar here to register for upcoming extension events and classes: calendar.clemson.edu/.
Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office at 105 N. University St. is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call the office at 864-223-3264 for assistance via phone. Visit our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension, for timely information.
Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.