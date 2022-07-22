As many of Greenwood’s kids head back to school this week, it got me thinking about my role as an educator. Extension serves to provide research-based, non-biased information to the public. I love sharing resources and helping folks learn about plants and insects, amongst other things. But there are a lot of other sources out there, and I would like to caution that discernment is your biggest ally.
One thing I love about being an Extension agent is that I am constantly learning. I follow garden groups on social media to keep a pulse on the questions gardeners ask each other. I also like to see what sorts of answers are presented. Sometimes responses include a suggestion to contact a local Extension agent. Many times, comments will consist of links to a resource on the web. Occasionally things really go off the rails.
I don’t need to tell you that the internet is the wild west for information. There are some basic search tips that will help you find reliable sources for your garden questions. If you’ve ever read this column, you know the first place I suggest looking is HGIC.clemson.edu. If you don’t find what you are looking for there, do a search using “site: .edu” after your search term. For example, the search “raspberries site: .edu” will turn up educational websites with information about raspberries. Lean on results from the Extension services of our neighboring states for more locally appropriate guidance. Wikipedia, .gov sites, and .org sites are also helpful.
Be very cautious about advice that seems too good to be true or contains a home remedy. I know folks love a home remedy and actively seek them out. For instance, one social media post asked for advice regarding a caterpillar the individual found in the garden. One comment read only “fish food,” meaning to feed the caterpillar to some fish. However, the original poster, looking for a home remedy, came back to that reply to inquire, “do I sprinkle it on the soil or the plant?” While it would be harmless and ineffective to sprinkle fish food as a caterpillar deterrent, please consider that any home remedy may have unintended consequences. For instance, using a homemade concoction with table salt may kill weeds, but the salt can also last in the soil, making that spot barren until it is flushed out.
The lunch and learn series will continue from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 with a simulcast of Landscape Basics part 1. Join us at the extension office and bring your own lunch. Visit the online calendar here to register for upcoming extension events and classes: calendar.clemson.edu.
Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office at 105 N. University St. is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call the office at 864-223-3264 for assistance via phone. Visit our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension, for timely information.
Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.