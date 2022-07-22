As many of Greenwood’s kids head back to school this week, it got me thinking about my role as an educator. Extension serves to provide research-based, non-biased information to the public. I love sharing resources and helping folks learn about plants and insects, amongst other things. But there are a lot of other sources out there, and I would like to caution that discernment is your biggest ally.

One thing I love about being an Extension agent is that I am constantly learning. I follow garden groups on social media to keep a pulse on the questions gardeners ask each other. I also like to see what sorts of answers are presented. Sometimes responses include a suggestion to contact a local Extension agent. Many times, comments will consist of links to a resource on the web. Occasionally things really go off the rails.

Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.