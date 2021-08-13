The Olympics started me thinking about the concept of a champion. And although some might see gardening as a competition, keeping up with the Joneses at it were, the real power of gardening is the experience. As with many great organizations or endeavors, there needs to be a champion, an advocate who keeps pushing along, herding the cats of chaotic beginnings until something special is created.
Community and school gardens are like that. A garden is an opportunity for meaningful learning and the development of a special place. But a garden requires a champion who is all in, who rallies the troops and helps push an idea along. Our area is blessed with a number of champions doing such work in schools and communities. These are the folks that rally volunteers, source needed supplies and direct the necessary activities. A champion takes the reigns and makes it their job to keep things moving along. When it comes to group endeavors, if it isn’t somebody’s job, it’s nobody’s job.
After an impossible, pandemic-limited year last year, it is amazing that so many school gardens continued. With a transition to year-round school for some of our local teachers, being a school garden champion got a little easier. Those long summer breaks were pretty much the prime growing season for so many favorite vegetables. Starting back to school in July potentially allows for a crop of beans, squash and cucumbers before the first frost comes along. In the fall through early spring, a couple of rotations of cool-season vegetables are possible. Then, before school lets out, plant something low-maintenance like herbs, flowers or sweet potatoes that will be ready to enjoy when students return. Contact us at your local extension office for garden guidance and in-person lessons and resources. Visit the website for professional development for educators and more: clemson.edu/extension/school-gardening/.
There is a great new published resource from Clemson Cooperative Extension for those who don’t know where to start. The Seasonal Planting Guide and Calendar for Schools and Community Gardens has a practical rundown of the ins and outs of keeping up with a shared garden. It covers what to plant and when. Plus, the guide helps with the navigation of the supporting logistical activities necessary for these gardens, like building a team and setting goals. It’s just the guide to help make a garden champion’s successes come more smoothly. The Seasonal Planting Guide and Calendar for Schools and Community Gardens is available for purchase through the Clemson University Press website here: libraries.clemson.edu/press/books/seasonal-planting-guide-and-calendar.
The McCormick County Livestock Association and Clemson Extension are sponsoring a small ruminant management program on Sept. 14 at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe. It will cover the basics for raising small ruminants successfully in our area. There will be a hands-on demonstration outside. To register call the McCormick County Extension office (864-852-3259) by noon Sept. 10.
Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 105 N. University St. Call the office at 864-223-3264 for assistance via phone. For your convenience, soil samples may be left in the dropbox outside of normal business hours at the office entrance. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension, where we will be posting timely information.
Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.