A home lawn requires proper maintenance to become healthy and full, and proper mowing, weed management, irrigation, and optimally timed fertilization all play a part. Having a luscious lawn is not a mow-and-forget-it endeavor; instead, it requires consistent oversight and care throughout most of the year. Proper fertilization is a well-recognized piece of the lawn puzzle that affects more than most homeowners realize.
Generally, it is recommended to begin to fertilize warm-season turf in May with a complete fertilizer containing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Fertilizing a lawn too early in the season can cause several issues. Warm-season grasses require a minimum soil temperature for root growth and nutrient uptake, so some nutrients may be washed or leached away before they are taken up by the grass. If the grass does uptake the fertilizer, the nitrogen can stimulate new growth too early in the season. This early growth is likely to be damaged by late cold snaps like we experienced in April. Early fertilization can also cause yellowing in the lawn due to the excess nitrogen coupled with the slowed uptake of iron when the soil is still too cool. Using too much nitrogen fertilizer in the spring or fall can also make warm-season grasses more susceptible to fungal diseases such as brown patch. Unfortunately, it is common for a weed and feed product to be used in early spring or fall when it is precisely the wrong time to fertilize.
Typically, we advise three applications during the summer of a complete fertilizer, with rates varying according to the type of lawn. Apply at the rate of 1 pound of nitrogen (N)/1000 square feet for high maintenance lawns (bermudagrass and zoysiagrass), two applications at 1 pound N/1000 square feet for medium maintenance lawns (St. Augustinegrass), and one application at 1 pound N/1000 square feet for low maintenance lawns (centipedegrass). Common fertilizer formulations for lawns will consist of nutrient analyses such as 16-4-8 or 12-4-8 or something similar. However, it is always best to perform a soil test and receive detailed recommendations for your unique condition. In our area, a soil test will often indicate an application of lime will be beneficial. The test results will outline exact guidelines for any lime or fertilizer applications. Overfertilization can cause a host of other problems as well. Excess nitrogen invites insects and disease to feast on lush growth, and phosphorus can build up and limit the uptake of necessary micronutrients.
Remember fertilization is just one piece of the puzzle, so consult our HGIC factsheets for further guidance. There are factsheets for each of the common turf varieties found in South Carolina that can walk you through the steps to maintain your lawn during each season of the year. Keeping up with these tasks will help keep your lawn at optimum health, which means fewer diseases and weedy plants.
Our June 1 Lunch and Learn has been canceled. The first S.C. Festival of Flowers Garden Symposium is coming on June 10. Limited tickets are available via scfestivalofflowers.org. A review course for those needing a category 3 commercial license will be Wednesday. Visit the online calendar here to register for other upcoming extension events and classes: calendar.clemson.edu/.
Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office at 105 N. University St. is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call the office at 864-223-3264 for assistance via phone. Visit our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension, for timely information.