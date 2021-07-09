As barbecue teams from across the Southeast and beyond converge upon Greenwood, are you dreaming about the perfect plate of pulled pork and fixings? What about those competition-worthy secret recipe sauces? And the parsley. Am I right?
Chances are you haven’t had your barbecue served up on a bed of parsley unless you’ve been an official judge for a Kansas City Barbeque event. The competitors are allowed certain leafy greens as a garnish in their turn-in boxes. Parsley is a popular choice for its bright green color and ability to stay crisp. Its other virtues are largely ignored in this setting, but that’s to be expected.
Parsley (Petroselinum crispum) is a relatively easy-to-grow herb in the carrot family. There are several different leaf forms, such as flat, ruffled (moss curled), or tightly curled. One variety (Petroselinum crispum Radicosum Group) even crosses over into the realm of vegetables with an edible, parsnip-like root.
Parsley is a biennial that grows best in fertile, well-drained soil. The seed can take up to three weeks to germinate, so sowing parsley takes patience. Choose a sunny or partly shaded location for parsley and space the plants 6 to 10 inches apart, depending on the cultivar. Harvest the leaves throughout the growing season. Parsley is also a great herb to grow in a container. For information about growing herbs, see the HGIC online factsheet 1311, Herbs, at HGIC.Clemson.edu.
Fresh parsley from the garden is much more than a garnish. It provides a fresh, tart punch of flavor to all sorts of recipes. I love parsley on potatoes, in tabbouleh, and Italian dishes, for instance. Flat-leaved cultivars are more pungent and common in Mediterranean cuisine. The herb is also high in vitamins like A, C and others. It will store well in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for several days, or parsley can be dried for future use. While you are harvesting, why not try the spicy parsley vinegar recipe available on the HGIC website in factsheet 3470, Flavored Vinegars?
Plant plenty of parsley, as it is a host plant for black swallowtail butterfly larvae. It’s also a nectar source for an array of pollinators once it blooms in the second year. Bees, butterflies, hoverflies and others will visit the tiny flowers. They are yellowish and held in an umbel on a 2- to 3-foot flower stalk.
