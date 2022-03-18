Hopefully, the festivities surrounding St. Patrick’s Day have not left any of you feeling green around the gills this morning. While March might be the only month where green beer makes an appearance, that is not the only green item that inspires celebration. March 26 is National Spinach Day. This ubiquitous leafy green is nutritious and easy to grow, so celebrate spinach with me, won’t you?
Spinach is a fantastic, cool-season garden green. It is in the amaranth family, which makes it handy to rotate with the numerous members of the cabbage family. It is an excellent addition to salads, with more vitamins and minerals than lettuce. But spinach also shines in soups, stews, and even smoothies. Blanch and freeze spinach for ready access for months to come.
Late March is the perfect time to add a quick crop of spinach to your garden. For harvesting full-sized plants at maturity, sow seeds directly into the soil at about ½ inch deep and 2 inches apart. Space the rows at least a foot apart. For harvesting as a baby leaf, rows can be as little as a few inches apart with seeds spaced roughly ½ inch apart. Baby leaf spinach is ready in as little as two to three weeks. Full-size spinach requires an additional two to three weeks. Spinach can be harvested in a cut and come again fashion. Pick the larger outer leaves and leave the center growing point of the plant to continue producing new growth. For information, visit the HGIC online factsheet 1320, Spinach.
Spinach cultivars can vary in leaf texture, shape, and even color. Beyond the green, blue-green, and pale green options are cultivars with red veins, such as “Red Tabby.” Look for cultivars that are bolt tolerant for spring crops. These will continue to produce leaves longer before sending up a flower stalk. “Bloomsdale” is a classic, popularity variety. Newer hybrids with downy mildew resistance are also a good choice.
If you want to get the kids involved in the garden this year, 4-H has the Small Garden Project now taking registrations through April 1. In this project, children ages 5-18 conduct a competitive independent study while growing their garden with the help of provided resources. Contact Lucy Charping at lucyw@clemson.edu for more information or visit clemson.edu/extension/4h/project_areas/natural_resources/small_garden/index.html to register.
Our April 6 Lunch and Learn topic will be Nectar Sources for Bees. Join us at noon at the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands and bring your own lunch. The Lakelands Master Gardeners will set up from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 28 at Rush Hobby and Garden to answer your garden questions. On March 28, there will be a Zoom presentation at 11 a.m. on Pond Management. Visit the online calendar here to register for upcoming extension events and classes: calendar.clemson.edu.
Contact me at stepht@clemson.edu or 864-889-0541. The Greenwood County Extension office at 105 N. University St. is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call the office at 864-223-3264 for assistance via phone. Visit our Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenwoodCoExtension, for timely information.