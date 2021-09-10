Your perennials might be trying to tell you something. Have they been producing smaller flowers than last year? Are the plants so crowded that the foliage is beginning to look poor? Did the center of the planting die back? If you have noticed these signs, it might be time to divide these plants.
Dividing a perennial is essentially slicing up an established planting into multiple new plants. Each piece of plant removed from the original planting will have some shoots, or top growth, and some roots. These pieces, or divisions, will then be able to grow into a healthy new plant. It’s a great way to get ‘free’ plants from your own yard. Plus, the original planting will be rejuvenated with the increased space and access to resources.
Early September is a great time to divide spring- and summer-blooming perennials. (Wait until early spring to divide fall bloomers.) Choose a time when the weather is cooler and overcast, if possible. Heat and direct sun will stress the plants since their root system will be disrupted during the division process. Make sure you will be able to provide adequate moisture while the plants are getting reestablished.
For most perennials, you will find it is time to divide them every 3 to 5 years. Dig out the parent plant and cut back the foliage to a height of about 6 inches. Shake off or rinse off the roots so that you can see what you are working with. Depending on the type of root system the plant has, you might be able to just pull the plants apart. On the other end of the spectrum, plants like Lenten rose seem to be unmovable without the aid of dynamite. (Just kidding, don’t do that!) A sharp spade, machete, or saw can work well for clumping plants or those with rhizomes. Hosta, daylily, black-eyed susan, purple coneflower, beebalm, and yarrow are all candidates for division in fall.
Not all perennials can tolerate this technique. Do not try to divide plants with taproots, for instance. Milkweed, columbines, oriental poppies, guara, false indigo, and others do not recover well from being lifted and divided. For more information, see the HGIC online factsheet 1150, Dividing Perennials.
A pesticide applicator training entitled Bee Aware will be held in person at the Greenwood Extension office on Sept 16th. Learn how to use pesticides to control pests while minimizing harm to pollinators. This program costs $15 and is open to the public. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. Participants are eligible for 1.5 CCH (SC core credit hours). Call our office to pre-pay and register.
Stephanie Turner is the Greenwood County horticulture agent for Clemson Cooperative Extension.