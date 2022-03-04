This beautiful, mild weather we have been experiencing is certainly enjoyable. Spring-blooming plants are certainly putting on a show. The bluebirds have been out scouting for nesting sites. The urge to get out in the garden is strong, but keep in mind that we are not yet frost-free.
Time is ticking to go ahead and install any trees, shrubs or perennial plants before our weather warms up. Avoid planting in summer because it will take much more time and attention to be successful in establishing a plant. Spring planting will allow your plants time to get settled and put out some root growth before the heat of summer. Frost-tender plants will need to wait until after mid-April in our area. Wait until after May 1 to put out any warm-season lawn species you want to get established from seed.
Now is also the time to plant a cool-season vegetable crop like beets, broccoli, cabbage, radish, spinach and more. There is a window of milder weather now for these crops to produce a harvest before the heat of summer sets in. For a complete list of popular crops and when to plant them in our area, visit the HGIC online factsheet 1256, Planning a Garden.
We receive calls about many of the typical winter annual weeds this time of year. These weeds are now maturing and setting seed. Weeds like henbit and annual bluegrass started colonizing your lawn back in the fall. At this point in the season, the race is against seed set for next year’s crop of winter weeds. They can be hand-pulled or mowed and bagged. At this stage, the mature weeds are less susceptible to post-emergent herbicides. Some folks find certain winter weeds desirable since they are a nectar source for spring-foraging bees.
Finally, make a preemptive strike against summer weeds by applying a preemergence herbicide. As temperatures warm up in spring, these summer annual weeds will begin to germinate. A preemergence herbicide will keep weeds like crabgrass from becoming established. Most formulations will instruct you to water them in after application. It is important to read the product label thoroughly and follow it entirely. Choose formulations that do not include nitrogen fertilizer (stay away from weed and feed) as the warm season lawns are not actively growing yet. Make sure the product you choose is labeled for the target weed species. For a great primer on weed management in lawns, visit HGIC online factsheet 2310, Managing Weeds in Warm-Season Lawns.
