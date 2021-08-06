Two of my favorite annual events are this week, and they both highlight vegetables. National Farmers Market Week is Aug. 1-7. There is still time for us to head out to one or both of our local markets tomorrow to celebrate. Then Sunday is National Sneak Some Zucchini onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day! You have to chuckle at a tongue-in-cheek holiday celebrating the bounty of an exceptionally productive home garden harvest of zucchini.
For more than 20 years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has proclaimed National Farmers Market Week as a time to celebrate and support these unique venues for their part in our food system. Typically, at this time of year, you can find a wide selection at the farmers market, including tomatoes, peppers, squash, watermelon, cucumbers, beans and much more. If you haven’t been out to the markets, take time to visit and shop local for your produce in honor of this special week. For inspiration on healthy ways to prepare your market haul, the Uptown Market has a page of healthy recipes provided by Self Regional Healthcare’s dieticians. Visit the site here: uptowngreenwood.com/uptown-market/recipes.
It’s no wonder zucchini has a reputation for bearing an overwhelming harvest. It matures quickly, in about 60 days from seed, and thrives in the heat of our growing season. Inevitably, one or two fruits will hide beneath leaves until reaching the size of your forearm. You can always slow down the volume of zucchini by harvesting the edible blossoms and picking the fruit at a baby stage.
As for an abundance of zucchini, perhaps find some new uses for it to avoid trespassing charges for sneaking it onto anyone’s porch. My personal favorite is zucchini bread. The online HGIC factsheet 4256, Using & Storing Summer Squash, has helpful information on handling, cooking, and storing zucchini. There is even a recipe for a summer chili that includes zucchini.
Do not pressure-can zucchini. The USDA withdrew old recommendations for canning summer squash for safety reasons. However, pickling or freezing are good storage options. I particularly enjoy some sweet and spicy refrigerator “zickles” (zucchini pickles) made with red pepper flakes. Always follow the recipe proportions from a tested recipe to ensure food safety when canning your pickles for storage. You can learn more about the basics of making pickles in the HGIC online factsheet 3100, Pickle Basics.
A webinar covering farming for clean water will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25. The cost is $15, and the participants will receive an overview of pollution sources and the management of nutrients, pests, runoff, and waste in relation to stormwater. To register and find more upcoming presentations and events, visit the Clemson Events Calendar, calendar.clemson.edu/.