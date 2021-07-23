We cannot ignore the signs any longer; it’s past time to break up. I’d like to say it’s been fun, but in many ways, this has been a long time coming. And even though we still may be attracted to its showy blooms, the cons far outweigh the pros of continuing our love affair with the Bradford pear.
This is no normal break up, however, as it won’t be official for another three years. South Carolina has announced it will ban sales of Bradford pear and all Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) cultivars or rootstock, starting Oct. 1, 2024. This delayed rejection will allow those in the nursery business to adjust their inventory from this tree to alternate crops. The decision was not made lightly, and there are some compelling reasons to call it quits with this tree species.
There are more than 100 plants on South Carolina’s State Plant Pest List. You might be familiar with such famously “bad” boys as purple loosestrife or cogongrass. Often referred to as invasive or noxious, the plants that make this list are more than just a nuisance. Invasive weeds are not native, become established in a new area, and have a negative impact on their new environment. Noxious weeds can be native or introduced and cause damage to agriculture, ecosystems or humans.
Birds and other animals readily spread Callery pear seeds. The seedlings crowd out native plants in landscapes throughout the southeast and disrupt the ecosystems where they become established. Imagine forested areas where this one species replaces the entire understory. The large thorns of the Callery pear can cause injury to animals and puncture tires. Not to mention, I’m not entirely sure how they rose to popularity despite the putrid smell of them in bloom.
If you have a Bradford pear in your home or commercial landscape, the ban does not require the removal of established trees. The ban will simply make the sale of Callery pear trees in SC illegal. However, if you would like to remove a Bradford pear from your landscape, Clemson does have a Bradford pear bounty program each year in the early spring. For information on that program visit, clemson.edu/extension/bradford-pear/. After cutting down a Callery pear, treat the stump with an herbicide like glyphosate or triclopyr to prevent regrowth. Always follow label instructions. Call in a professional for tree removal as needed.
Along with the Bradford pear, three Elaeagnus species will be banned with the same effective date. Sales of Russian olive (E. angustifolia), thorny olive (E. pungens), and autumn olive (E. umbellata) will be illegal. Seedlings of these species can also readily crowd out native plant populations.
There will be an in-person Master Gardener course this fall. Please call our office for details before registration ends Tuesday. Find more upcoming presentations and events on the Clemson Events Calendar, calendar.clemson.edu/.
