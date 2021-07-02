This Fourth of July weekend brings fireworks, barbecue, watermelon and blueberries. Blueberries are by far my favorite summer fruit. In the Upstate, picking is still good in early July and there is no end to the possibilities contained in a bucket of these flavorful berries!
A healthy snack, blueberries are chock full of fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Plus, 1 cup of blueberries is only 80 calories. Their distinct blue color comes from the pigment anthocyanin, an antioxidant that is being researched widely for various health benefits. The anthocyanin stays mostly secure within the plant cells when you consume fresh, whole berries, but once the berries are frozen or cooked, the cells are ruptured. That’s why pies and cobblers are quick to dye your mouth.
Blueberries are relatively easy to grow in the home garden. Besides producing a delicious crop of berries, the shrubs are attractive in the landscape. The dainty, bell-shaped spring blooms and often brilliant red fall foliage are great added bonuses. For those short on space, many cultivars can be grown in containers with great success.
Blueberries can be planted from potted plants in the fall or bare roots in the winter. Southern highbush (Vaccinium hybrid) or rabbiteye (Vaccinium virgatum) cultivars are good choices for our area. Rabbiteye blueberries turn pink (like a white rabbit’s eyes) before ripening to blue. Two rabbiteye cultivars with similar bloom times must be planted to get fruit to set. Southern highbush blueberries are self-fertile for the most part, but a better crop and larger fruit will result when different cultivars cross-pollinate.
Our clay soil here in Greenwood typically doesn’t provide the drainage preferred by blueberries. For that reason, it is recommended to plant blueberries on a hill or raised bed. Blueberries also prefer soil that is rich in organic matter with a lower pH (about 5 depending on the cultivar). However, once the soil and location are suitable, blueberries are a low-maintenance crop. For more information on planting and growing blueberries, see the HGIC online factsheet, hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/blueberry/.
Don’t let any of the harvest go to waste! Make preserves, can or freeze the blueberries whole. Be sure to freeze completely dry berries for the best results. Either freeze them before washing or rinse and dry them thoroughly before freezing. Blueberries will keep in the freezer for up to 10 months — if you can resist them that long!
Adam Gore will be teaching The Fate of Pesticides in the Environment this month. This course is worth 1 1/2 hours of continuing education credits for South Carolina pesticide applicators. Register for the Zoom class on July 20 here: bit.ly/fateonline. Register for the in-person class on July 21 here: bit.ly/AbbFate. Find other upcoming presentations and events on the Clemson Events Calendar, calendar.clemson.edu/.
