As Greenwood’s school districts go back to school unusually early this year, it’s the perfect prompt to get back to the garden. Maybe it’s been too hot, or you were on vacation, or those darn squash borers struck again, but for whatever reason, the vegetable garden is now on pause. Take heart! It’s time to plan the fall garden.
Cool season crops are going to be the stars of the vegetable garden in a few months, that is, if you plan accordingly. Direct sow crops such as beets, carrots, collards, kale, mustard, radish, rutabaga, spinach and turnips directly into the garden soil. Broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower are best started indoors from seed and then set into the garden as transplants. Start these seeds now for transplants that are garden-ready at the end of August or early September. These crops enjoy the cooler fall weather and can tolerate some light frost. Detailed instructions on growing these crops can be found on the HGIC website. There is also an online factsheet, 1259 Starting Seeds Indoors. If you are a beginning seed gardener, check out that factsheet before you get started.
Sow pansies and violas indoors now to have transplants ready at the end of September. Between the two, I far prefer violas because of their resilience and flower power. Viola flowers may be smaller, but they rebound quickly after heavy rains. Violas are also more cold-hardy and less heat sensitive than pansies. They can better handle the weather fluctuations we normally experience from fall, through winter, and into spring. The Sorbet series of violas is a reliable choice. The other impressive thing about violas is that there is such a wide range of colors and patterns available in their sweet, cheery blooms. Viola blooms are also edible if you are so inclined. More information on growing violas can be found in the HGIC online factsheet 1169, Pansies and Johnny-jump-ups.
Many perennials and biennials (plants that flower the second year) can be sown in late summer. The young plants will be substantial enough to overwinter with at least 10 to 12 weeks of growth. Foxgloves, hollyhock, money plant, sweet William, aster, coneflower, and many wildflowers fall in this category. By sowing these flowers now, the plants will be well established come bloom time next year. There can also be significant cost savings when starting perennials from seed. Just be sure to mark the plants well so they don’t accidentally fall victim to a zealous weed-pulling session come spring.
