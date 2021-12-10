I am the proud renter of an oboe. And since my child is in the band, we happily sold fruit to all of our friends, family, and coworkers as part of a band fundraiser.
We were spreading vitamin C like good cheer! There was a time, though, when a single fresh orange was a real treat at Christmas. During the Great Depression, oranges were rare and expensive. Imagine the excitement of finding an orange in the toe of your stocking if you hadn’t seen one all year!
Even though California and Florida are the kings of citrus production, we can grow some citrus here in South Carolina. The main limiting factor to growing citrus in our area is their sensitivity to cold. The easiest way to work around that is to raise your citrus in containers that can be moved into more protected spaces or even indoors for the winter. We kept a lemon tree for years when we lived in Connecticut, and it simply became a houseplant in the wintertime. As your citrus tree matures, you will need to move it into larger and larger containers. Try using a wheeled plant caddy to make relocating the large container less cumbersome. HGIC online factsheet 1363, Citrus, provides information on different cultivars and their care.
If you prefer to try growing citrus in your landscape, there are some ways to have success. First, choose a more cold-tolerant species. Satsuma mandarins and kumquats are generally the best choices for attempting to grow citrus in our area. Satsuma mandarins are generally hardy down to 15 degrees Fahrenheit once they have had a chance to harden off and become dormant. Kumquats are hardy to 18 degrees Fahrenheit. Site the trees in a sunny, protected area, such as on the south side of a structure. Citrus prefer well-drained soil. They will produce a larger crop in full sun, but some gardeners choose to trade-off fruit production for some cold protection offered by neighboring trees.
Even though there is a general warming trend, we can expect some extreme cold weather events from time to time. Prolonged cold in the teens will require some protection, even for more hardy species. Growers can cover the trees or hang lights that put off some heat.
It is common for citrus plants to be grafted to rootstock during production. This means that the root portion of the citrus plant is an entirely different cultivar. Trifoliate orange is a common rootstock. If the citrus plant is damaged by cold or is growing poorly, the rootstock may produce growth and begin to take over. The growth from the trifoliate orange rootstock will be dramatically different from the cultivar that was purchased. The stems of trifoliate orange have large, sharp spines, and the fruit is extremely sour.
Remember that citrus plants, like many fruit trees, will not fruit until they have reached maturity. Most popular cultivars will fruit within three to five years. However, if you have grown your own citrus from seed, it can take more than 10 years to reach maturity and produce fruit.
