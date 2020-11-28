Back after a long hiatus, Clay Sprouse’s Greenwood On-Deck podcast is available for your listening ears.
The break, Sprouse said, has given him “a chance to get re-energized.”
Recent episodes recorded have featured musician and radio personality Austin Landers and an upcoming one on Greenwood County Probate Judge Travis Moore.
Previous episodes have included Robert Stevenson, Randolph Jenks, Brandon Smith, Steven Galloway, Heather Simmons Jones, David Trent and Julie M. Wilkie.
Sprouse said his aim for the downloadable digital audio files is to introduce listeners to people who shape the social and cultural scene of the Lakelands.
Find it and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
“As a kid, I was always fascinated by radio,” Sprouse said. “I’ve always liked talk radio and I wanted to take a look at Greenwood people. ... I want to be able to have a conversation with the interview subjects. It’s just a hobby. It was launched in 2018.”
Sprouse said he and one of his latest interview subjects, Travis Moore, often catch up while eating breakfast at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood.
“I was thinking about how many people really know what a probate judge does,” Sprouse said. “And, the fact that his dad was a state Supreme Court judge is extremely fascinating to me. ... I found it kind of interesting that it wasn’t his dad’s career that led him to a career in law, but it just worked out that way.”
During the podcast interview, recorded in November, Moore shared that he was chasing his dream of being a professional disc jockey when he first went to college and got an associate’s degree in broadcast journalism from then Anderson Junior College.
He later found his way to Furman University and studied political science before attending law school at the University of South Carolina.
“I had to take one class to graduate in the summer of 1990 (from Furman University) and I took constitutional law,” Moore said during the podcast interview. “My very last class in college. And, I loved it. And, that was the very first time I considered getting into law.”
Moore was recently selected as the president of the S.C. Association of Probate Judges.
When Sprouse first launched the podcast, he was campaigning for seat six on the Greenwood School District 50 school board. His term ends in 2022.
Sprouse is married to an educator and is father to two children. He is program director/instructor of pharmacy technology at Piedmont Technical College and a member of the band Jackson Station and the acoustic mandolin duo Sprouse and Brock.
“I never used the podcast as a platform,” Sprouse said. “I would love it for more people to listen and to share ideas about who should be interviewed...There have not been that many episodes, but I have not done any repeat interviews yet...The interviews take research, but in the middle of the interview, I don’t follow a script. You have to allow yourself to just go somewhere.”