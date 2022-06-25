Roman statesman and philosopher Cicero said, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”
“All I need is music and a garden,” Greenwood’s Trey Ward said. “That’s my new philosophy, along with diet and lifestyle changes.”
“Changes” is a word that perfectly describes Ward’s life over the past decade.
He’s returned to writing and playing bluegrass music after a half-decade break. He became what he calls a “90% vegan” — and having an acre garden outside his home helps with that. He also quit drinking alcohol.
“All of this has been slow and gradual,” Ward said. “I think it’s something I’m going to be able to do for the rest of my life.”
Along the way, he even changed political parties. He had a “long, slow divorce from the Republican Party.”
The young RepublicanWard’s political star began rising at a young age. He got involved with the Republican Party when he was 17, and he was a Young Republican while majoring in political science at what was then Lander College. He was also president of the College Republicans and was elected president of the Greenwood Republican Party.
Ward graduated from Lander in 1989 and went to work in then-Gov. Carroll Campbell’s office, coordinating recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Hugo from 1989-92.
Ward was later one of the first people U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham consulted when he ran for the House of Representatives in 1994.
The family businessWard left the governor’s office in 1992 and came home to run the family commercial and industrial painting business because his father’s diabetes was worsening.
“He was getting to the point where he couldn’t work, so I kind of gave up a career in politics,” Ward said. “My plan was to work in politics and maybe go to law school. I came back home because he couldn’t earn a living anymore.”
Ward took over the business in 1995. His biggest customer in the early-to-mid-1990s was Greenwood Mills. Ward is a third-generation painter. His grandfather came home from World War II and worked at a mill and did painting as a side job. Trey’s father grew up painting, but he also went to college at Lander and earned degrees in chemistry and biology.
“He applied to medical school, but they told him they were full and to apply the next year,” Ward said of his father. “He never did. He started the (painting) business about 1969.”
Ward has no regrets about leaving a promising political career.
“It was family,” he said. “I grew up doing this. I started working with my dad when I wasn’t in school. It wasn’t something he made me do. I loved to go to work with him when I was little. Family is more important than anything else. He had always been an oak tree of a man.”
Ward’s father stepped on a nail once and had diabetes-related wound-healing issues. It went from having a toe amputated to his foot being amputated, then to his whole leg being amputated below the knee. The same thing happened to the other leg. Ward’s father died in 2004.
“We knew that was how it was going to end,” Ward said. “He was on dialysis and was pretty much blind.”
Switching partiesBeing a self-employed painter had a lot to do with Ward’s political changes.
“Health insurance for self-employed people was a big deal,” said Ward, who voted for John McCain over Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election. “If you had a policy, you couldn’t drop it and shop for another one because, whatever was wrong with you, you had a preexisting condition. You might could buy another policy, but whatever was wrong would all be excluded.”
Ward calls himself a “religious Fox News watcher” from the time the 24-hour news and opinion network went on the air until about 2012.
“I got up in the morning and turned it on, and, even when I slept, Fox News was on,” Ward said. “When the Affordable Care Act came out, I kind of believed all this stuff I was hearing about it.”
The Affordable Care Act was Obama’s signature legislative achievement. Since health insurance was so important to Ward, he printed all 900-plus pages of the bill and read it.
“When I read the bill, which probably took me several weeks, I found out that nothing I knew about it was true,” Ward said. “That was kind of like a Damascus Road-type of moment for me. I quit watching Fox News because that’s where I was getting my information.”
Ward said he didn’t leave the Republican Party. Instead, he said, the party left him.
“I don’t feel like I’ve changed, but the party has,” he said.
A musical lifeGrowing up in the mill village, Ward spent his spare time learning to play musical instruments. He started playing the piano at age 5. He then went from piano to guitar, from guitar to violin, from violin to fiddle and, finally, from fiddle to mandolin.
“I was just one of those people who spent my childhood going from one instrument to another,” said Ward, who got into bluegrass music “out of necessity.”
He said that, in Greenwood at the time, there was little to no bluegrass music; however, places such as Pickens, Seneca and Asheville, North Carolina, had plenty of it.
“There are not a lot of people who play bluegrass instruments around here,” Ward said.
The first serious bluegrass band he formed was with some musicians in Laurens.
“They didn’t have a mandolin player, and I had a mandolin,” Ward said. “I wouldn’t say I was great. I knew how to play. I was kind of drafted into it and it just morphed from there.”
He took about six years off from music during the past decade.
“At one time, I didn’t know if I would play music again,” he said. “I had both of my kids in college at the same time. I ran a business. Then COVID came. I was just consumed by making a living. I’m the breadwinner in my family.”
His love of music returned, though. He is in a band called the Lint Heads, which is named for the lint produced in the mills where Ward grew up. He’s also had bluegrass artists record songs he’s written, although he admits that a successful bluegrass record might sell only 5,000 copies.
“Bluegrass is a small, tightknit group,” he said. “It’s a pretty small genre.”
The band Volume Five recorded his song titled “Greenwood Mill.”
“I grew up living in a mill village, so I wrote a song about that experience,” Ward said. “It got a lot of radio airplay on stations that play bluegrass.”
Ward said he was impressed that younger people were interested in his music. The band Retro 78, which won the 2022 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America band championship, got a bluegrass record deal. Band members knew about Ward and his music and now are recording three of his songs.
“I always say that bluegrass is one of the primary colors of music,” Ward said. “It’s had a big influence on gospel music and a big influence on modern country music. There was a time when bluegrass was considered country music. Bluegrass, when it’s exposed to the masses, becomes hugely popular.”
You are what you eatWard started experimenting with becoming a vegan about two years ago. He had high blood pressure and high cholesterol and said he had trouble just walking up the hill to the mailbox at his home.
Ward, 55, said he can’t call himself 100% vegan yet because some products he consumes have dairy in them. But gone are the days of grilling ribs and drinking beer.
“As you age, things hurt more than they used to,” Ward said. “It’s harder to get out of bed. It’s harder to go to sleep. Things you never think are going to happen to you start happening. Your fingers feel funny. Your joints feel funny when you’re working with a tool. You get on the floor and feel like you can’t get up.”
Ward thought there must be a lifestyle that is better than the one he was living. Watching two documentaries about plant-based foods — “Forks over Knives” and “Game Changers” — made a big difference.
“Feeling good is my new drug,” said Ward, who quit drinking about a year ago. “You don’t realize how bad you feel until you feel good. It just improves everything about your life — my digestion, my sleep, my ability to do stuff.”
Ward didn’t have to look far for plant-based foods. He grows plenty of corn, squash, tomatoes and green beans in his garden. It’s just an acre, but it produces dozens of quarts of vegetables for canning.
He considers himself more of a gardener than a farmer.
“It’s urban farming,” he said.