On view through next Saturday at the Arts Center of Greenwood is a landscape photography exhibit.
It puts a twist on how artists represented view their surroundings through the camera lens.
Amanda Musick’s “Land Unfolding” and Anderson Wrangle’s “Savannah River Watershed” project come together in this exhibit “creating a dialogue about ways a changing landscape is described and documented.”
Jennifer A. Smith, Arts Center of Greenwood gallery and marketing director, said this exhibit has an environmental focus and is sponsored through a South Carolina Arts Commission grant.
“Both Musick and Wrangle are nature enthusiasts whose works are about nature conservation,” Smith said. “They rock climb. They hike. They do a lot of kayaking. Anderson Wrangle is a photographer and an associate professor at Clemson, but he built his own lightweight canoe, which he used in documenting some of these landscapes. And, we have the canoe on display. His (Wrangle’s) work is very much documentary-style. Amanda Musick has this entire process. She creates initial prints of her landscapes and deconstructs them. She reconstructs them and creates a sort of three-dimensional landscape. There are four rock facades on display here that are 3-D elements.”
Looking ahead, Smith said to watch for the Festival of Flowers “Bloom” exhibit and a much anticipated Lego exhibit in the fall.