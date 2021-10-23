White-Johnson wedding

Miss Meagan Elizabeth White and Mr. Christopher Shane Johnson were united in marriage October 16th, 2021 at Sundance Gallery in Greenwood, S.C. Pastor Matthew Alley officiated.
Music was provided by the Anderson String Quartet, vocalist Ms. Kelly Ann Broome and Mr. Dallas McNeil South, vocalist and guitarist, both of Greenwood, S.C.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wayne White of Greenwood, S.C. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Winford Oneal Metts and the late Mr. Metts and Mrs. Charles Robert White and the late Mr. White, all of Saluda, S.C.
Meagan graduated from Clemson University in 2014, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in French and International Trade and from Liberty University School of Law with a Juris Doctorate degree in 2017. She is employed by The Department of Social Services as a county attorney.
The groom is the son of Ms. Kim Hester Spurling and the late Mr. Billy Gene Johnson of Bladenboro, N.C. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Johnson and Mrs. Marvin Hammond, all of Dublin, N.C.
Chris graduated from Campbell University in 2010, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Trust and Wealth Management and also a Master in Business Administration in 2011. He is employed with Diana Pet Food in Hodges, S.C. as Food Safety and Quality Lead Technologist.
Maid of Honor was Ms. Kelly Ann Broome of Greenwood, S.C.
Bridesmaids were Mrs. Madison Garrett Sittman of Greenville, S.C. and Ms. Hannah Kay Phillips of Boston, Georgia.
The bride wore a Stella York ball gown with a subtle open neckline and fabric covered buttons down the entire length of the train. She also wore a cathedral length veil with lace trim. She carried a cascading bouquet of burgundy and pink dahlias, burgundy cushion mums, antique pink spray roses and cream vendela roses with willow and silver dollar eucalyptus.
Flower girl was Miss Marlayna Noelle Faulkner, cousin of the bride, and honorary flower girl was Miss Ellis Marion White, niece of the bride.
Best Man was Mr. Dustin Dakota Spurling, brother of the groom of Bladenboro, N.C.
Groomsmen were Mr. Robert Alvin Noffz, Jr. and Mr. William Clayton Baldwin, both of Greenwood, S.C.
Scripture reader and usher was Mr. Michael Wayne White of Greenville, S.C., brother of the bride.
The rehearsal dinner was held at the home of the bride’s parents and hosted by the groom.
The reception was held at Sundance Gallery and hosted by the bride’s parents.
After a honeymoon trip to Maui, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Greenwood, S.C., with their beloved Labrador, Springsteen, who served as the Dog of Honor.