Stevens-Steinbacher wedding

Lucy McLean Stevens of Greenville, S.C. and Matthew Robert Steinbacher of Lexington, S.C. were married on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at six o’clock in the evening, at First Presbyterian Church, Greenwood, S.C., with the Reverend Doctor Kyle Derek Hite officiating.
Wedding music was presented by Steve Skinner organist, bagpipers David and Michael McLeod, and soloist Mr. David Holmes; all musicians Lucy has enjoyed over the years at First Presbyterian Church.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Gerald Stevens of Greenwood, S.C. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. John William McAlhany and Mr. and Mrs. William Gerald Stevens, both of Greenwood.
Lucy is a 2014 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 2018 graduate of Clemson University, with a B.S. in Biological Sciences and a minor in Psychology. Lucy is a sales specialist with Keyence Corporation in Greenville, S.C.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Karl Steinbacher of Lexington, S.C. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Franklin Smith of Florence, S.C. and Mrs. Michael Charles Steinbacher and the late Mr. Steinbacher of Williamsport, PA. Matt is a 2013 graduate of Lexington High School and a 2017 graduate of Clemson University, with a B.S. in Construction Science and Management and is a Land Development Manager with Great Southern Homes in Irmo, S.C.
Miss Margaret Carlisle Stevens, sister of the bride, was Maid of Honor, and Mrs. Quintin Andrew Pile, cousin of the bride, was Matron of Honor.
Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Bryant Nix, cousin of the bride, high school friends Allison Reed Hill and Sarah Kate Powell, and college friends Carolanne Leigh Bowen, Shannon Paige Guffey, Sarah Wallace Gulledge, Megan Shirley Hooks, Madeleine Elise Kennedy, Mary Weston Lawrence, and Amelia Katherine Rzeczycki. Program attendants were three of the bride’s cousins: Nealie Catherine Nix, Amelia Shafer Laird, and Eloise Thompson Laird.
Miss Merritt Sinclaire Reese and Miss Lander Elizabeth Reese were flower girls.
The bride wore a stunning Chantilly lace ballgown from Voila Bridal and designed by Justin Alexander. The bold material and silver details of the laces added a sophisticated and modern contrast against the champagne-colored fabric. A deep v-neckline and lace cummerbund accentuated the waist, and the scalloped lace hem of the train created a grand silhouette. The lovely cathedral veil, handmade in Denver, CO, by Sara Gabriel Designs was trimmed with a sheer crinoline ribbon, which subtly defined its gently curving edges.
Mr. Michael Karl Steinbacher, father of the groom, and Mr. Steven Michael Steinbacher, brother of the groom were best men.
Groomsmen were Walter Gerald Stevens, Jr. and William Hampton Stevens, brothers of the bride, college friends Coleman Irvin Davis and Mark Edward White, and high school friends Nicholas Jobe Hammond, Conner Steven Jewell, Parker Dale Rikard, Zachary Steven Hawley, Evan William Rumley, and Zachary Allen Senn.
The bride’s parents hosted a reception at the Greenwood Country Club.
After a wedding trip to Hawaii, the couple will live in Greenville, S.C.