Schmidt-Logan wedding

CLEMSON — Lacey Ciara Schmidt of Anderson, SC, and James William Logan Jr. of Greenwood, SC, were united in marriage June 12, 2021 at the Madren Center in Clemson, SC.
Phil Saunders of Harrisonburg, VA, officiated.
Music was provided by Stephen and Gracie Lookadoo of Simpsonville, SC.
The bride is the daughter of Dianne Hall of Anderson, SC.
She is a graduate of Southern Wesleyan University in 2019, with a degree in Elementary Education.
Lacey is employed by Anderson School District 5.
The groom is the son of Jimmy and Cindy Logan of Greenwood, SC.
He is the grandson of Shirley Logan and Jimmy Reagan, both of Greenwood, SC.
He graduated Clemson University in 2020, with a degree in Agricultural Mechanization and Business.
Jay is employed by Reagan Flooring.
Matron of Honor was Anna Hall of Anderson, SC, sister-in-law of the bride.
Maid of Honor was Ali Schmidt of Anderson, SC, sister of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Whitney Jacobs of Pawleys Island, SC, Hannah Grace Calvert of Hopkins, SC, Anna Grace Campbell of Anderson, SC, cousin of the bride, Payten Hearne of Mount Pleasant SC, and Kelli Stewart of Anderson, SC.
Junior Bridesmaids were Olivia and Reese Hall, both of Anderson, SC, and both nieces of the bride.
Flower Girl was Sullivan Hall of Anderson, SC, niece of the bride.
The bride wore an Allure Bridal Gown by Madison James and carried a bouquet from Tiger Lilly Floral in Clemson, SC.
Best Man was Jimmy Logan, father of the groom.
Groomsmen were Layton Logan from Greenwood, SC, brother of the groom, Keaton Harbin of Ninety Six, SC, Alex Berry of Saluda, SC, Griffin Smith of Greenwood, SC, Ryan Hall of Anderson, SC, brother-in-law of the groom, Luke McKenzie of Gilbert, SC, Justin Colegrove of Pawleys Island, SC, and Jacob Leonard of Pawleys Island, SC.
Ring bearer was Vin Hall of Anderson, SC, nephew of the bride.
The rehearsal dinner took place at Sole in Seneca, SC, hosted by Jimmy and Cindy Logan.
A reception took place at the Madren Center Pavilion in Clemson, SC.
The couple will reside in Anderson, SC.