Meyer-Lisante wedding

CHARLESTON — Ann Montgomery Meyer of Charleston, SC, and Thomas Michael Lisante II of Houston, TX, were married during an intimate family wedding at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Folly Beach, SC, at noon, September 25, 2021.
Deacon James Moore of Charleston, SC, officiated.
Music was presented by Ruth Ann Brown McKee of Columbia, SC, vocalist, Jessica Minahan of Charleston, SC, organist and Bill Nutall of Charleston, SC, bagpiper.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ayden Meyer of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Eldridge Hutton Brown Jr. of Chapin, SC; the late Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Jacob Meyer Jr. of Greenwood, SC; and the late Ms. Mary Benson Brown of Columbia, SC.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Michael Lisante of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
Matron of Honor was Mrs. Elizabeth Meyer Burnett of Georgetown, SC, sister of the bride.
Maid of Honor was Miss Mary Briana Kate Lisante of St. Louis, MS, sister of groom.
The bride wore an art deco inspired ivory silk chiffon gown designed by Lotus Threads, with fully beaded cap sleeved and fitted fluted skirt, accompanied by a sheer cathedral-length veil.
She carried a bouquet of white roses, white peonies and greenery.
Best Man was Mr. Thomas Michael Lisante of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, father of the groom.
Groomsmen was Mr. Mark Matthew Lisante of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Mr. Dean Mason Lisante of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, both brothers of the groom.
A reception took place at The Island House on Johns Island, SC, hosted by the bride’s parents, where The Blessing of Marriage was celebrated and officiated by Dr. Blake Hunter Burnett, brother-in-law of the bride.
After a wedding trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple will reside in Houston, TX.