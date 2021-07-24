Meyer-Lisante engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ayden Meyer of Greenwood, SC, announce the engagement of their daughter Ann Montgomery Meyer of Charleston, SC, to Thomas Michael Lisante II of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Eldridge Hutton Brown Jr. of Chapin, SC, and the late Ms. Mary Benson Brown of Columbia, SC, and Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Jacob Meyer of Greenwood, SC.
Annie graduated from The College of Charleston, with a BS in Early Childhood Education and from The Citadel, with a Masters in Literacy Education. She is currently employed with the Charleston County School District.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Michael Lisante of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
He graduated from The United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY, with a BS in Maritime Transportation. He is Master of a U.S. Flagged container ship.
A wedding is planned for Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 5 p.m. at The Island House on Johns Island, SC.