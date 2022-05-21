CHARLESTON — Lauren Virginia Metts and Drew Lamar Miller, both of Charleston, South Carolina, were married May 14, 2022 in an intimate family ceremony held at Hampton Park in Charleston, South Carolina. Dr. Steven Metts, brother of the bride, officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Virginia Tyler Metts of Greer, formerly of Greenwood and the late Mr. Marion Layne Metts. She is also the granddaughter of Mrs. Eleanor Palmer Metts of Saluda, South Carolina, the late Mr. Winford Oneal Metts and the late Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Burnette Tyler of Greenville, South Carolina. She is a 2008 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 2012 graduate of North Greenville University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She received her Master’s degree in Business Administration from Clemson University in 2014. She is employed by Volvo Cars USA, as a Procurement Team Manager.
The bridegroom is the son of Mr. Jeffry Wayne Miller of Bonneau, South Carolina and Ms. Allison Williams of Summerville, SC.
He is a 2005 graduate of Fort Dorchester High School and a 2009 graduate of The Citadel with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He received his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Trident University in 2015. He served on active duty in the United States Air Force for 9 years and is currently employed by KBR as an Acquisition Program Manager.
The bride was escorted by her brother, Dr. Jonathan Metts and given in marriage by her mother. She wore a striking matte crepe Allure Bridals fit and flare gown. It featured a plunging back with a statement bow that cascaded into a train lined with buttons. She wore an ivory cathedral length veil made of soft fine English net. She carried a bouquet of various white roses, eucalyptus, and ruscus.
Maid of Honor was Miss Ellyn Bowen of Charleston, South Carolina, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Lauree Brown Arms of Taylors, South Carolina, Mrs. Kerri Ann Lipscomb Sanford of Ellijay, Georgia, and Mrs. Afton Britt Schipper of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, friends of the bride. Flower girls were Miss Julia Metts of Greer, South Carolina, niece of the bride, and Miss Adeline Miller of Monks Corner, South Carolina, niece of the groom. Bridesmaids wore long dusty blue crepe/chiffon dresses of varying styles. Flower girls wore ivory A-line satin/tulle tea length dresses, with a scoop neck and a bow.
Best man was Major Joe Amato of Harper, Texas, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Mr. Gary Miller of Monks Corner, South Carolina, Mr. Donavan O’Dea and Mr. Jake O’Dea of Summerville, South Carolina, brothers of the groom. Ring Bearers were Ian Tyler Metts and Nicholas Layne Metts of Clearwater Florida, and Palmer Layne Metts of Greer, South Carolina, nephews of the bride.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Charleston Union Station in Charleston, South Carolina.
After a honeymoon trip to Costa Rica, the couple will make their home in Charleston, South Carolina.