Metts-Miller Engagement

GREER — Mrs. Virginia Tyler Metts of Greer, South Carolina, formerly of Greenwood, announces the engagement of her daughter, Lauren Virginia Metts of Charleston, South Carolina, to Drew Lamar Miller of Charleston, South Carolina.
The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Marion Layne Metts of Greenwood. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Eleanor Palmer Metts and the late Winford Oneal Metts of Saluda, South Carolina. She is also the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Herbert Burnette Tyler of Greenville, South Carolina.
She is a graduate of North Greenville University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Clemson University, with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She is employed by Volvo, North America, as a Procurement Team Manager.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mr. Jeffry Wayne Miller of Bonneau, South Carolina, and Ms. Allison Williams of Summerville, SC.
He is a graduate of The Citadel, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Trident University. He served on active duty in the United States Air Force for 9 years and is currently employed by KBR as an Acquisition Program Manager.
The wedding is planned for May 14, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina.