Jones-Thompson wedding

Kerri Neale Jones and James William Thompson Jr., both of Greenwood, SC, were united in marriage June 12, 2021, at the Inn on the Square in Greenwood, SC.
Rev. Ray Riddle of Bradley, SC, officiated.
Music was provided by guitarist Ashby Stokes of Greenwood, SC, and vocalists Ryan Pitts of Greenwood, SC, and Laura Ann Thompson, sister of the groom, of Charleston, SC.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Ruple Harley III of Ninety Six, SC, and Mr. and Mrs. James Neal Jones of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Thomas Sprott of Ninety Six, SC, Mrs. Bessie W. Jones of Greenwood, SC, the late Mr. Bobby Neal Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Ruple Harley Jr. of Ninety Six, SC, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gailey of Lexington, SC, and the late Rev. and Mrs. Charles Sperry.
Kerri is a graduate of Ninety Six High School and a 2010 graduate of Lander University, with a degree in business, marketing and management.
She is employed by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
The groom is the son of Ms. Laurie Stevens Thompson of Greenwood, SC, and Mr. and Mrs. James William Thompson Sr. of LaGrange, GA.
He is the grandson of Ms. Laura Ann Radoff of Charlotte, NC, and the late Mr. Steven Radoff, Mr. Thomas B. Stevens of McCormick, SC, the late Mr. and Mrs. Jack R. Thompson, Mrs. Kaye Frances Pearce of West Point, GA, and the late Mr. James Earl Pearce.
Will is a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended the University of South Carolina and Lander University.
He is employed by Lander University and is a professional drummer for the band Bad Weather States and other local bands.
Matrons of Honor were Mrs. Kelly S. Lewis and Mrs. Davis Renee Migdalas, sister of the bride, both of Greenwood, SC.
Bridesmaids were Ms. Cheyanne Petrus of Greenwood, SC, Ms. Laura Ann Thompson, sister of the groom, of Charleston, SC, Ms. Katie Trombley of Barre, VT, and Ms. Katie Lewis of Greenwood, SC.
Flower Girl was Miss Harper Landrith of Greenwood, SC.
The bride wore a modern, yet feminine, ivory crepe gown from Voila Bridal and designed by Stella York. This stunning style featured a high illusion neckline, with floral laces that seem to wildly grow over the collarbone. The lace gently curved over the sweetheart neckline and side cutouts of the fitted silhouette then continued throughout the sheer and open back. Covered buttons extended down the back of the soft, crepe fabric all the way to the end of the gorgeous scalloped train, finished with hand-placed laces.
The cathedral-length veil was trimmed with beading and coordinating lace that adorned the scalloped edges.
She carried a large hand-tied bouquet of king protea, burgundy and cream dahlias, mother of pearl roses, scabiosa, bunny paw, bleached ruscus, scabiosa pods, heart roses, astilbe red, hanging amaranthus, brunia berries, with greenery silver dollar eucalyptus, all wrapped with cream pearl pins.
Best Men were Granger Smith and Austin Landers, both of Greenwood, SC, and Keller Ridgeway of Belton, SC.
Groomsmen were Graham Shaffer of Greenville, SC, Nic Massey of Greenwood, SC, Win French of Belton, SC, Duane Terry of Waterloo, SC, Ryan Patterson of Central, SC, Ben Harley, brother of the bride, of Columbia, SC, and Sam Jones, brother of the bride, of Greenwood, SC.
Junior Groomsman was Bo Lewis of Greenwood, SC.
Ring bearers were Cooper and Carson Lewis of Greenwood, SC.
Registry attendants were Mr. and Mrs. Mikel Henderson and Mr. Brad Settles, all of Greenwood, SC.
A reception took place at the Inn on the Square and was hosted by the bride’s parents. Entertainment was provided by The Jamie Wright Band of Greenville, SC.
After a wedding trip to Runaway Bay, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Greenwood, SC.