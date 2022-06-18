Elizabeth Grace Hollingsworth and Carter Joseph Rief were united in marriage on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at six o-clock in the evening, at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, SC.
The Reverend Doctor Kyle Derek Hite and The Reverend Matthew Gordon Patrick officiated.
Music was provided by Steve Skinner (organist), David McLeod (bagpipes), and Anderson Lowe (drummer).
The bride is the daughter of Roy and Lynn Hemphill and Croft and Melissa Hollingsworth of Greenwood, SC.
She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Shirley Terry Hirsch, of Greer, SC, and Mrs. Douglas Abernethy Hollingsworth of Spartanburg, SC, and the late Mr. Cecil Edward Terry, Mr. Jack Hirsch, and Mr. Thomas Barker Hollingsworth, Sr.
Grace is a 2016 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 2020 graduate of Wofford College, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Biology, with a concentration in Medical Humanities. She is also a 2022 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, where she earned a Master of Science in Genetic Counseling.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Rief of Montgomery, AL.
He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Martin Rief of Gaylord, MI, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Malcolm Carter.
Carter is a 2015 graduate of Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School and a 2019 graduate of Wofford College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Religion. He is earning his Master of Divinity from Duke Divinity School in Durham, NC.
The bride wore an elegant, matte Mikado gown from Voila Bridal and designed by Stella York. The straight-across, strapless neckline featured a banded pleat detail, while the trumpet-style skirt was finished with rounded train. Grace’s veil was cathedral length and embellished with hand-cut, floral appliqués.
The Maid of Honor was Miss Drayson Anderson Youngblood of Greenwood, SC.
Bridesmaids were Anna Grace Rief, Mary Rief McKissick, Reagan Elaine Owens, Mary Baxter Harlow, Caroline Ashton McWhorter, Taylor Grace Lowe, Isabel Bley Richardson, Anna Grace Ellett, Anna Eddy Carmel, Abigail Brynn Heldreth, and Virginia Woodson Dudley.
Flower girl was Elisheva Rose McKissick.
The Best Man was Baxter Reid Murray of Spartanburg, SC.
Groomsmen were Jonathan Croft Hollingsworth, Jr., William Furtick Randall, Tyler Joseph Millo, Lawson Michael Brendle, Omar Khalil Elmore, Andrew Brett Copeland, II, Joseph John Palekas, Zachary Scott Croonquist, Rik Ujaan, and Michael James Sciascia.
Ring Bearer was Micah James McKissick.
The rehearsal dinner was at The Inn on the Square hosted by the Rief family.
A reception followed the ceremony hosted by the parents of the bride.
After a wedding trip to Maine, the couple will live in Durham, NC.